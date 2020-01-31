The Best Bath Towels
Best Budget-Friendly Towel
Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Towel
On a Budget? We’ve Got You Covered. Bath towels don’t need to be wildly expensive in order to be good.
What We Liked:
If you’re thinking you’ll need to spend hundreds of dollars on a set of bath towels in order to have good, quality towels, think again. You can get this set of four bath towels, in your choice of 10 different colors, for under 40 dollars. If you’re a single person, this is definitely enough to get you through a week without doing laundry. And you’re not even sacrificing any quality; the towels are plush, thick, heavy, and made from organic cotton. Get it here.
Best for Families
Rivet Popcorn Texture Organic Cotton Bath Towels
Soak Up All the Messes That Come With Having a Busy Lifestyle. From wiping down the dog to drying off a messy toddler, these towels get the job done.
What We Liked:
These towels are super absorbent and durable, partially thanks to the unique popcorn texture. This texture makes them stand out from other organic cotton towels you might consider. They come in a set of two and are available in six different basic colors, so you’re sure to find a hue that will match every bathroom in your home, regardless of decor. Get them here.
Best Luxury
Stone & Beam Organic Cotton Bath Towels
Posh? Plush? Fluffy? These Towels Check All the Boxes. Get that spa towel feeling right at home.
What We Liked:
What sets a towel apart from others? It’s not about the brand or the design. It’s about how it feels. These towels are not only plush, fluffy, and soft; they’re also very absorbent. However, that doesn’t mean that they take forever to clean, as you might think. They wash quickly in a home laundry unit and dry quickly, too, no matter how wet you get them. Get it here.
Best for New Homeowners
Welhome Hudson 100% Pure Organic Cotton Quality 6 Piece Luxury Bath Towel Set
Everything You Need in One Set. Don’t overthink your next towel purchase — this is the perfect set!
What We Liked:
If you’re a new homeowner, just moved out, or are just restocking your entire bathroom, then this set has you covered. Don’t worry about buying all the different towel sizes that you need separately. This set comes with six pieces, including two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Buy them here.
Best Eco-Friendly
Magnolia Organics Towels
Towels That are Good for You and the World. Your body (and your conscience!) will approve of these towels.
What We Liked:
These towels are made with organic cotton, handpicked on farms where no carcinogen-related products are used (protecting you and the farm workers!). Organic textile standards are followed throughout the entire production process, ensuring the production is eco-friendly and supported by fair labor practices. Even the packaging is eco-friendly, and the biodegradable bag the towels come in will decompose, just like a piece of fruit. Get it here.