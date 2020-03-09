The Best BB Creams
Highest SPF
Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream
High SPF for All-Day Protection. With Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB Cream, you will stay safe in the sun with 30 SPF while looking fresh and radiant.
What We Liked
SPF is important to wear no matter what you’re doing, and when you’re going to be outside, you need a higher SPF to stay protected. Maybelline has got you covered in the SPF department, this BB Cream will keep you protected from the sun all day long. Get it here.
Great Skincare Benefits
COVERGIRL Smoothers Lightweight BB Cream
Great Ingredients. Covergirl’s Lightweight BB Cream provides you with ten ingredients that are good for your skin. This helps you to stay moisturized with a radiant look.
What We Liked
Skincare is very important no matter what age you are. If you keep skipping your skincare routine, you should check out this BB Cream from Covergirl. It keeps you looking radiant and feeling fresh. Get it now.
Best Coverage
MISSHA Perfect Cover BB Cream
Great Coverage and Easy to Blend. Missha’s BB cream offers great coverage and easy blend-ability that will help your look last all day.
What We Liked
You can get a nice even skin tone with decent coverage from this BB cream. That is thanks to it being very easy to blend and offering colors that work well with many skin tones. Get it here.
Best Hydration
Garnier SkinActive BB Cream
All Day Hydration. The Skin Active BB Cream from Garnier has intense moisture and 15 SPF to keep you hydrated all day long.
What We Liked
If you are looking for a bb cream that gives some light coverage and keeps you hydrated, look no further. Garnier’s bb cream has been proven to deeply hydrate, prevent sunburns, and even reduce the look of wrinkles. Get in now.