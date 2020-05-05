The Best Blood Sugar Test Kits

If you are coping with diabetes, then you know how critical it is to keep a blood sugar testing kit handy. These kits are manufactured and sold by several different companies, and there have been a number of innovations that have made them more convenient and easier to use. If you’re trying to decide which kit is right for you, there are a few details to consider. You’ll want one that gives you a fast result. You may be looking for a particular brand that you trust. You’ll also want to find a blood sugar test that causes as little pain or discomfort as possible, since you’ll likely be using it multiple times per day. It’s also best if you can get kits with some convenient accessories, like a carrying case. And finally, the ideal testing kit should be compact, so that you can carry it with you throughout the day.

Easiest to Use

Care Touch Diabetes Testing Kit

Simple Blood Sugar Testing Kit. This blood sugar testing kit is simple to use and yields accurate results within seconds.

What We Liked

This is a blood sugar testing kit that gives accurate results in only five seconds. The kit also requires no coding. The monitors can recognize batch codes that are encrypted on every test strip. This saves the time normally needed to manually insert the code when starting on each new batch. The monitoring system is state-of-the-art, and it includes single-touch strip-ejection technology. This means that you won’t have to manually remove the soiled strip. The glucose meter has memory storage capable of holding up to the last 300 readings. This set also comes with one lancing device, 100 blood test strips, 100 lancets (30-gauge), and a handy carrying case for it all. Get it here.

Best for Seniors

Contour NEXT EZ Diabetes Testing Kit

Blood Sugar Test for Seniors. This is a blood sugar test kit that is ideal for older individuals with diabetes that requires frequent testing.

What We Liked

This kit comes with a Contour NEXT EZ diabetes monitor, control solution, lancing device, a 100-count of 30 mg active forward lancets, and 100 Contour NEXT test strips. You also get a log book, a manual with detailed instructions, and a carrying case. With this kit, you get fast and accurate results in as soon as five seconds. It is simple and easy to use, making it a favorite for older individuals. It contains no coding, and you can also set an alarm on the monitor to signal when it’s time for the next test. You can also use this kit to save pre- and post-meal glucose levels to help keep track of 7, 14, and 30-day averages. All components are good for 12-24 months. Buy it now.

Most High-Tech

Dario Blood Glucose Monitor Kit

Test Kit with Free App. This is a unique setup for testing blood sugar, as you can use the app on your iOS device to get your results.

What We Liked

This might be the blood sugar testing kit that appeals most to individuals who are tech-savvy. This kit comes with a glucometer, 10 sterile lancets, 10 disposable covers, and 25 test strips, all of which can be used along with the app, which is free in the App Store. The app is supported on most recent iOS devices, but make sure that yours is on the list if you have an older model. There are no batteries needed for the Dario connective device, and it delivers accurate results to within 15 percent of the medical laboratory values. With the Dario system, you get a one-year warranty on all parts, and there is a customer support team ready to answer questions or problems with the app. Buy it here.

Best Bluetooth Compatible Kit

KETO-MOJO Bluetooth Blood Ketone and Glucose Testing Kit

Bluetooth Compatible Testing Kit. KETO-MOJO delivers a blood sugar testing kit that is Bluetooth compatible and features industry-leading technology.

What We Liked

This is a glucose testing kit that comes with a meter, a lancing device, 10 lancets, and 10 ketone and glucose test strips. This is one of the few test kits that is made specifically for testing both glucose and ketone levels. It is recommended by several well-regarded keto experts. The test strips utilize industry-leading technology to make sure that you never get an incorrect reading. Batteries come already installed in the meter, and the date and time are pre-set as well, which is definitely convenient. There is also an online instructional video that should clear up any questions, and there is a helpful support staff available for Live Chat on the company website. Get it now.