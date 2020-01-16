The Best Capris for Yoga

These five pairs of capris offer the comfort of yoga pants in a number of great styles suitable for a spectrum of occasions. Plus, there’s not a pair of capri pants over 35 dollars on the list, so you can affordably enjoy these stretchy styles.

Best Budget-Friendly Pick

Champion Women’s Jersey Capri

Loose-Fitting Yoga Capri. These loose-fitting capris are comfy for home or the yoga studio.

What We Liked:

These lightweight, loose-fitting capris are also light on the wallet. The tag-free waistband is a much welcomed detail. Cotton fabric means they’re comfy around the house or for mellow yoga, but we don’t recommend them for more intense vinyasa classes. Keep in mind that the cotton material also means it’s a good idea to order one size up to accommodate standard fabric shrink. Buy them here.

Softest Fabric

Hanes Women’s French Terry Capri Pant

Comfy Capris. Enjoy soft, comfy capris for yoga or lounging at an equally enjoyable price.

What We Liked:

Our favorite thing about these loose, wide-legged capris? Pockets! The French terry fabric is soft and cozy, yet light enough for Hatha yoga class. Buy them here.

Best for Work

Rekucci Women's Ease in to Comfort Fit Capri with Button Detail

Business Casual Capris with Yoga Pant Comfort. Dress for the office but feel like you’re in workout clothes with these cleverly constructed Rekucci capris.

What We Liked:

These capris are for every woman who has ever wanted to wear her yoga pants to work. Don’t let the faux fly, button detail, pressed creases, or darts fool you—these pull-on capris feature Rekucci’s Classic Stretch Woven Fabric (read: spandex!). Plus, choose from 33 colors and prints, including leopard print. Get them today.

Most Versatile Capri

LEE Women's Relaxed-Fit Austyn Knit-Waist Cargo Capri Pant

Comfortable and Casual Capri. An elastic waistband and cargo pockets make these a go-to, casual pair of capris.

What We Liked:

The adjustable, roll-up hem and wide, elastic knit waistband make these casual capris cute and comfortable. We also like the relaxed fit and functional but not oversized cargo pockets. One drawback: some women found the elastic waistband loose enough to still require a belt. Buy now.