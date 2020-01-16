The Best Capris for Yoga
Best Budget-Friendly Pick
Champion Women’s Jersey Capri
Loose-Fitting Yoga Capri. These loose-fitting capris are comfy for home or the yoga studio.
What We Liked:
These lightweight, loose-fitting capris are also light on the wallet. The tag-free waistband is a much welcomed detail. Cotton fabric means they’re comfy around the house or for mellow yoga, but we don’t recommend them for more intense vinyasa classes. Keep in mind that the cotton material also means it’s a good idea to order one size up to accommodate standard fabric shrink. Buy them here.
Softest Fabric
Hanes Women’s French Terry Capri Pant
Comfy Capris. Enjoy soft, comfy capris for yoga or lounging at an equally enjoyable price.
What We Liked:
Our favorite thing about these loose, wide-legged capris? Pockets! The French terry fabric is soft and cozy, yet light enough for Hatha yoga class. Buy them here.
Best for Work
Rekucci Women's Ease in to Comfort Fit Capri with Button Detail
Business Casual Capris with Yoga Pant Comfort. Dress for the office but feel like you’re in workout clothes with these cleverly constructed Rekucci capris.
What We Liked:
These capris are for every woman who has ever wanted to wear her yoga pants to work. Don’t let the faux fly, button detail, pressed creases, or darts fool you—these pull-on capris feature Rekucci’s Classic Stretch Woven Fabric (read: spandex!). Plus, choose from 33 colors and prints, including leopard print. Get them today.
Most Versatile Capri
LEE Women's Relaxed-Fit Austyn Knit-Waist Cargo Capri Pant
Comfortable and Casual Capri. An elastic waistband and cargo pockets make these a go-to, casual pair of capris.
What We Liked:
The adjustable, roll-up hem and wide, elastic knit waistband make these casual capris cute and comfortable. We also like the relaxed fit and functional but not oversized cargo pockets. One drawback: some women found the elastic waistband loose enough to still require a belt. Buy now.