The Best Clove Essential Oils
Best for Diffusers
Artizen Clove Essential Oil
Guaranteed Undiluted. Artizen packages their oils in dark, U/V-coated bottles to protect against sun damage. Clove oil is available in bottles of one, two, and four ounces. The company regularly tests its oils to ensure 100 percent purity.
The lifetime guarantee lets you test the oil in your diffuser with the assurance of a refund or replacement if it doesn't emit enough scent during your yoga practice.
Best for Muscle Pain
Ola Prima Clove Essential Oil
Therapeutic Grade Oil. This clove oil offers therapeutic grade purity, making it ideal to mix with a carrier oil for aromatherapy massage and muscle pain relief. It’s available in four, eight, and sixteen ounces, and since it’s in a U/V-resistant bottle, it’ll stay fresh for over a year.
You can immerse your yoga practice in the invigorating scent of clove by using this oil in a diffuser, or you can apply it topically onto sore muscles after intense workouts.
Best Savings
Sun Essential Oil Clove
Buy in Bulk for Savings. You can purchase in bulk with bottles containing four, eight, and sixteen ounces set at reasonable prices. This clove oil works well with diffusers, carrier oils, mixed with water for cleaning, and for crafts, like candle and soap making.
The large sizes support the use of clove oil throughout the home without worrying about the cost.
Best Quality
Pure Gold Clove Essential Oil
Sourced Globally, Bottled Locally. The more concentrated oil comes in smaller, U/V-protected glass bottles, with one, two, and one-third ounces available. There’s even a built-in dropper for easy dispensing. This oil is ideal for roll-on bottles, diffusers, and homemade cleaning products.
The high-quality guarantee promises to replace or refund any imperfect product. They purchase ingredients directly from the source and then package them in the United States.