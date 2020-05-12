The Best Cold Therapy Machines

Forget about the hassle of ice packs, cold therapy machines are the easiest, most effective way to apply continuous relief from joint pain and swelling and inflammation. Whether you’re recovering from surgery, recovering from a workout, or simply seeking relief from a painful medical condition, a cold therapy machine can help speed your recovery and ease the pain.There are lots of machines on the market, and choosing the right one for you can be tricky. Our advice? Try any of the four units we recommend below. Whether you’re looking for the best value, the easiest to use, or the best overall, one of these units is sure to meet your needs.

Most Compact Design

Ossure Cold Rush Cold Therapy Machine

Weighs just 4.6 lbs. for easy portability. The Ossure Cold Rush Cold Therapy Machine delivers whisper-quiet continuous cold therapy from a compact, lightweight unit .

What We Liked

One of the common complaints about cold therapy machines is that they’re bulky, heavy and not conducive to being moved about the house. Not this one. Its Scandinavian-inspired design is compact and lightweight. Plus, it’s whisper quiet at just 30 decibels. Though we like the locking lid feature to prevent spills, it does make the lid a bit of a chore to open. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Convenient

Polar Products Active Ice Knee Cold Therapy System

Includes hand-held controller for convenient operation. The Polar Products Active Ice Cold Therapy System features a remote digital timer with on/off switch that makes it easy to control treatment duration.

What We Liked

The remote digital timer and on/off switch on this unit is a game-changer! Being able to control treatment duration in 30 minute increments allows for safe, continuous therapy without having to fiddle with the machine. Plus, the on/off switch means you don’t have to unplug the unit when you’re not using it - just turn it off. This unit has a 9-quart reservoir, so you can run it longer without having to add ice. Yes, it looks like an Igloo cooler from the 1980s, but don’t let that scare you away. This is a quality device. Purchase Yours Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

Arctic Ice Cryotherapy Universal Cold Therapy Machine

Full-featured cold therapy at a great price. The Arctic Ice Cryotherapy Universal Cold Therapy Machine has features and performance that rivals more expensive models.

What We Liked

We like getting more for our money, and this cold therapy system delivers. It has timed settings in 15-minute increments, plus a continuous mode and auto shut-off feature that’s great for ‘set it and forget it’ operation. The unit is compact and portable, yet can be a bit cumbersome to fill. Overall, a great value for the price. Get It Here.

Editor’s Choice

Vive Universal Cold Therapy Machine

Great all-around system. The Vive Universal Cold Therapy Machine delivers on all fronts for ease of use, smart design and overall performance.

What We Liked

Where do we start? How about the clear base with easy-to-see guide for ice and water levels.Or maybe the large, digital display and easy to use controls. We also like the universal therapy pad that can be used almost anywhere on the body. You can choose from five rates of continuous flow and cycle times of 30 minutes or less. Runs quiet, and an oversized handle makes it easy to carry the machine. Buy Now.