The Best Creams to Treat Dark Circles
Best Firming Formula
BeautyRx by Dr. Schultz Eye Cream for Dark Circles
Hydrate and Soothe Tired Eyes. Each pump bottle holds 1-ounce of paraben- and sulfate-free, dermatologist tested cream that uses vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate and repair delicate under-eye skin.
What We Liked:
The formula also contains natural ingredients like green tea for antioxidant protection and hydrating rosehip oil. This eye cream goes on easily and hydrates skin quickly. Buy it here.
Best for Puffiness and Lines
Pure Biology Premium Total Eye Cream Serum with Vitamin C+E
Smooth and Brighten Complexion. This 1-ounce pump bottle uses a formula that blends vitamins, oils, and aloe with caffeine for possible wrinkle-reducing moisture and increased collagen that will lighten dark circles and reduce puffiness.
What We Liked:
The serum defends skin against UV damage, protecting your face’s most sensitive skin which means it packs a triple threat as it also plumps lines and reduces puffiness. Buy it here.
Best On-the-Go Eye Cream
Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Tinted Eye Roller
Correct Dark Circles. The .5-ounce roller of tinted gel makes on-the-go corrections; while caffeine and a gentle cooling effect reduce puffiness and Vitamin C brightens skin.
What We Liked:
It’s the perfect size for the “emergency kit” in your purse when you need to make up for skipping your usual skincare routine. The roller makes on the go application easy and is cooling and soothing to puffy tired eyes. Get it today.
Best Value Buy
MayDay Formula Eye Cream- Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness and Under Eye Bags
Revitalize with Caffeine. Each tub contains 1.7 ounces of eye gel that hydrates with aloe and cucumber and revitalizes with vitamin K and grapeseed oil.
What We Liked:
Since it’s a day and night cream, you can use just one under eye product for your skincare routine, both morning and evening. Just gently dab this gel under-eyes and notice hydrating and plumping results quickly. Buy it here.
Softest Cream
Arvesa Anti Aging Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness
Serum for Morning and Night. Made with witch hazel, caffeine, and hyaluronic acid, the 1 ounce pump bottle of eye gel lifts and revitalizes skin, reducing puffiness and the appearance of fine lines.
What We Liked:
The gel absorbs fast into the skin around the eye so there’s no residual greasy or oily feeling. This serum works well under make-up, and provides a good base for foundation. Buy it here.