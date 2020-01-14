The Best Curling Wands

Anyone with straight or mostly straight hair knows a curling wand can be one of your best styling tools. Whether you want to create small and tight curls, or large and voluminous curls, or reduce frizz and increase shine — whatever your goals for your straight hair, a curling wand can help. But there are a lot of curling wands on the market, and they really differ in terms of what they can do for you. Take a look at our top five curling wand picks before making your purchase, and consider your hair end-goals. Which curling wand will help you get there?

Best for Tight Curls

KIPOZI Thin Curling Iron

Tiny, Long-Lasting Ringlets. This curling wand, with its small, ceramic-coated barrel, creates tight curls that look natural, shiny, and frizz-free.

What We Liked:

The KIPOZI Thin Curling Iron heats quickly, so you can start styling and get the results you want — fast. The ceramic coating helps reduce heat damage, and the wand’s small circumference means smaller, tighter curls. Because the wand itself is small and adapts to worldwide outlets, it’s also a good choice for frequent travelers. Buy it here.

Best for Loose Curls

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand

Beach-y, Boho Look. This curling wand produces beach waves and loose, big curls with no clamp, meaning no kinks or creases.

What We Liked:

For a casual, all-natural, fresh-from-the-ocean look, you’re going to want to go with this no-clamp curling wand from Conair. The ceramic wand reduces frizz and adds shine, and it comes with five heat settings. So, you can pick the level of heat that’s right for you. Want extra heat fast? We appreciated that the wand reached its top setting (400 degrees) in less than 30 seconds. Buy it here.

Best Overall

ATMOKO by Homitt 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set

Change It Up. This wand set comes with five different wands for a range of looks you’ll love. Impress with multiple styles!

What We Liked:

Whether you want tiny, tight curls, big and bold curls, or loose and casual curls, you can have it all with this set of five wands. All wands fit onto a single base. They’re easy to change, so you can even go from one curl size to another all in one look. The coating on the barrel locks moisture into your hair, rather than zapping it out. Our testers reported that lush curls lasted all day long. Buy it today.

Best on a Budget

Herstyler Baby Curls Mini Curling Iron

Checks All the Boxes. Get tight, shiny, small ringlets in mere minutes, and then have those ringlets last for literally days. All at a great value!

What We Liked:

This mini curling iron is designed specifically to give you small, tight curls, with a natural, shiny look that lasts for longer than a day. Because the wand is on the small side, it packs well, for easy travel. It’s pretty lightweight, too. A bare-basics wand, it does one thing and does that one thing very well. You won’t receive any special add-ons or extra features when you purchase this wand, but it does come with a heat glove, which we found to be useful. Get one here.

Best for Volume

MiroPure Curling Iron

Bouncy, Glamorous Curls. Perfect for those with straight, fine and thin hair, this curling wand results in more volume, bigger curls, and an overall stellar look.

What We Liked:

This large-circumference salon curling iron adds major volume to hair, while heating up to 410 degrees in less than 30 seconds. We liked the swivel cord because you never get tangled up as you balance multiple tools across both hands. Further, an LCD display shows you the wand temperature before you get started. The additional volume to our hairstyles was immediately noticeable. Buy it today.

