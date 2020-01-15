The Best Dehydrators

Finding unprocessed, healthy foods can be extremely difficult, especially on a budget. Luckily, there’s a growing movement of health enthusiasts using their own dehydrators from home to make delicious and nutritious dried-food snacks at a fraction of the price. Dehydrating foods from home not only helps out your wallet, but you’re also able to preserve valuable fruits and veggies that may have gone bad otherwise. With a variety of sizes, helpful attachments, and added features, you’re sure to find the perfect food dehydrator for your needs. See our top picks below.

Best Overall

NESCO FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator

Multi-leveled Dehydration. This food dehydrator comes with 5 different tray inserts that can be used simultaneously for large batches.

What We Liked:

This made-in-the-USA food dehydrator is super sturdy and built with an adjustable thermostat so you can prepare your dried snacks as precisely as possible. The vita-save exterior protects your food from losing vital nutrients by limiting harmful light exposure. We loved how this dehydrator was dishwasher safe for easy cleanup and enjoyed using the included fruit leather inserts for dehydrating liquids. Buy it here.

Best Value

Presto 06300 Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator

Affordable Dehydrator. This dehydrator will prepare delicious dried snacks without breaking the bank. Get tasty, homemade treats for less investment up front.

What We Liked:

Don’t let the modest price point fool you. This dehydrator is super effective and comes with stackable tray inserts, making for easy storage. The simple user interface has a single button for no-fuss dried snacks. Notably, you can purchase more trays to use with this dehydrator for maximum flexibility. All in all, this is an excellent dehydrator to start out with. It won’t empty your wallet and comes with a handy recipe book to get you started. Buy it here.

Most Compact

Nesco FD-80A Food and Jerky dehydrator

Excellent Dehydrator. This sleek dehydrator is perfect for dishing up a number of dried foods. And it won’t take up all your counter space.

What We Liked:

This compact food dehydrator is great for leaving on your counter with its sleek, white appearance. It comes with 4 trays on its own, though it is expandable up to 8 trays for true dehydration enthusiasts. This unit has an adjustable thermostat and 700 watts of power for proper dehydration. For jerky and dried fruit lovers alike, this is an excellent choice. Buy it here.

Most Versatile

Presto 06301 Dehydro Digital Electric Food Dehydrator

Multi-tiered Dehydration. With 6 included dehydration trays, you’ll be able to create a number of delicious dried foods at once.

What We Liked:

This Presto food dehydrator is a bit of an upgrade on the smaller version. It has 6 included tray inserts, which can notably be expanded to dehydrate as much as 12 trays of food at once. You can adjust the temperature as well for maximum control with this unit. The dishwasher safe trays are super easy to clean, making this a great pick for any home. Buy it today.

Best for Pros

Excalibur 2400 Electric Food Dehydrator

Professional Dehydrator. This classy dehydrator is perfect for foodies serious about their dried foods. Any professional kitchen would appreciate this addition.

What We Liked:

If you’re serious about your dehydration, this is the pick for you. This heavy-duty unit comes with 4 large trays, allowing you to prepare multiple dried foods at once. There’s also an adjustable thermostat that ranges anywhere from 95 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit for maximum control. This made-in-the-USA unit is built with 120 volts of power, making it a trusted pick for dried-food enthusiasts. Get it here.

