The Best Incense Bundles

Incense offers a range of benefits. Burning a stick of incense can add a new level of focus, relaxation, and positive energy to your daily yoga or meditation session. It can also bring more positivity and good vibes to your daily life if you burn incense in your living space as you go about your work or leisure. But finding high-quality, affordable incense bundles isn’t always easy. Here are three options to consider, whether you’ve been a long-time believer in the benefits of incense or you want to discover how incense can enhance your fitness routine and your life.

Best for the Authentic Yogi

Chandra Devi Tibetan Natural Incense Sticks Combination Pack

Tap into East Asian Spiritual Practices with Fair-Trade Incense From Tibet. If you strive to honor the roots of yoga with every practice, you’ll want to add this incense to your daily sessions.

What We Liked:

For some yogis, authenticity is vital to a positive yoga session, both spiritually and mentally. Chandra Devi Tibetan Natural Incense is as authentic as it gets. The bundle contains six types of incense, all made with pure ingredients and a range of Himalayan herbs grown at the foot of Mount Everest. The pack comes with 300 sticks of incense in total, consisting of 50 sticks each of six different scents. Get it today.

Best for the Trendy Yogi

Essence Incense Gift Pack

Make Your Yoga Session Instantly More Instagram-Friendly. Whether you want your yoga sessions to be as Instagram-friendly and influencer-appropriate as possible or you’re buying a gift for someone who falls into that category, this incense gift pack is a good choice.

What We Liked:

The Essence Incense Gift Pack comes in beautiful packaging that gives the product a luxurious feel. The incense is blended and rolled by hand in India and contains pure and natural ingredients, including essential oils, herbs, and wood gums. Each scent comes in its own individual gift package with a holder included, so the recipient or buyer can immediately begin using the product as soon as it’s delivered. Six different scents are included, with 30 sticks of each scent, for 180 sticks in total. Get it here.

Best for the Budget Shopper

Six Most Popular Hem Incense Scents of All Time

120 Sticks of Incense for Under $10. Want to try incense for the first time and don’t want to drop a lot of cash on a bulk purchase? Already know you love incense, but short on funds? This incense bundle is a great pick.

What We Liked:

The Tom’s Six Most Popular Hem Incense Scents of All Time gift bundle comes with one free burner and 120 sticks of incense, consisting of 20 sticks of each scent. While there’s no pretty packaging included, you do get to sample some of the best-selling incense scents in the world without purchasing them each individually. Scents include Dragon’s Blood, Frankincense & Myrrh, Patchouli, Precious Lavender, First Rain, and White Sage. Buy it here.