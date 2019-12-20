The Best Dry Brush Set

Best described as an ancient healing ritual that has burst onto the modern wellness scene, dry brushing involves taking a dry, stiff-bristled brush to dry skin, massaging over the skin in circular motions. According to its most ardent supporters, dry brushing is supposed to bring a range of benefits, including exfoliating the skin with its firm bristles and enhancing blood flow with its gentle massaging—with some claiming even more dramatic benefits. If you’re eager to get in on this wellness trend and see if it makes a difference for you, check out five of our top picks for dry brush sets below. When choosing, you’ll want to consider the handle length, types of brushes, included extras, presentation, and price.

Best Starter Dry Brush Set

SpaVerde Dry Brushing Body Brush

Simple and Affordable. Including a body brush, face brush, and clear instructions at the most affordable price here, the SpaVerde Dry Brushing Body Brush is a great starter option.

What We Liked:

With a body brush and face brush made from natural boar bristles, the SpaVerde brush set can introduce you to the practice of dry brushing at a budget-friendly price. Get it here.

Most Comprehensive

ZEN ME Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush

Brush Set with Extras. Featuring a body brush, konjac face sponge, lava pumice stone, exfoliating gloves, and an included e-book filled with tips, the ZEN ME dry brush set offers a comprehensive pampering experience.

What We Liked:

If you’re eager to introduce a more all-around pampering ritual into your daily routine—like targeting calluses, cleansing your face, exfoliating your skin, and dry brushing—this ZEN ME dry brush set will give you a whole suite of tools to get you started, all in one affordable kit. Get it today.

Best Gift Dry Brush Set

Belula Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set

Pretty Presentation. Coming in a beautifully-designed package that includes a body brush, face brush, shower gloves, travel bag, and instructions, this Belula dry brushing set makes a stellar gift for the wellness-obsessed.

What We Liked:

With its pretty presentation, quality brushes, simple instructions, and two-month satisfaction guarantee, this Belula dry brush set makes an excellent gift for anyone in your life who needs a little extra at-home pampering. Get it today.

Best Reach-Anywhere Dry Brush Set

Ineffable Care Dry Brushing Body Brush

Extra Long Handle. Featuring a handle that’s a whopping 16.5 inches long, the Ineffable Care dry brush set is a great option for anyone itching to reach those hard-to-reach places in a less frustrating way.

What We Liked:

Featuring the longest-handle body brush here, the Ineffable Care dry brush set is ideal for reaching those elusive parts of the body that we often neglect, bringing the dry brush experience to even the hardest-to-reach places. Buy now.

Most Versatile

Rosena Dry Brushing Body Brush Set

Detachable Handle. Featuring an easily detachable handle that fits snugly onto its Body Brush and Cellulite Massager, the Rosena dry brushing set can easily adjust for a versatile dry brushing experience.

What We Liked:

Coming with three different brushes—a face brush, body brush, and massager—the Rosena dry brush set can adjust to provide a range of different dry brushing and massaging options with the help of its long, detachable handle—so you can experiment with dry brushing and massaging on whatever areas you want to reach. Buy it today.