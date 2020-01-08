If you want to enjoy delicious espresso drinks at home without trekking out to a coffee shop every morning, you might consider investing in an espresso machine. Whether you want an affordable stovetop maker or an elaborate machine capable of whipping up your favorite coffeehouse drinks, there are a lot of options out there. So, we’ve rounded up five of the best espresso machines to help you narrow it down. When choosing, you’ll want to consider budget, size, ease of use, type of coffee, and extra features. Read on to discover our top picks.

Best for Stovetop

The Original Bialetti Moka Express

Classic and Affordable. As the only stovetop espresso maker on our list, the Bialetti Moka Express is a compact and affordable way to make great espresso in just a few minutes, without investing in a standalone machine.

What We Liked:

If you want to easily make espresso at home without spending too much or sacrificing too much counter space, this simple and compact Bialetti stovetop espresso maker is the way to go. Just keep in mind that this only makes espresso and doesn’t have the functionality to froth milk for a latte. Get it here.

Easiest to Use

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

Intuitive Controls. Featuring a simple one-touch control panel and an electric 15-bar pump, the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker offers an easy and intuitive way to make high-quality espresso drinks at home.

What We Liked:

With an intuitive control panel that allows you to select a single or double shot and automatically froth milk, this Mr. Coffee espresso maker gives anyone the ability to make great espresso at home, without a steep learning curve. If you’re a beginner, we highly recommend this one. Get it here.

Best Coffeehouse-Style

Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine

High-Quality Espresso. For an elaborate espresso machine that rivals what you’d find at your local coffeehouse, this Breville Espresso Machine is a stellar choice.

What We Liked:

Boasting a grinder that allows you to grind coffee beans directly into the portafilter, a digital temperature control, and a suite of included accessories, the Breville Espresso Machine packs everything you need for coffeehouse-style coffee into an at-home machine. Get it here.

Best Single-Serve

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

Quick Espresso-Style Drinks. Compatible with any K-Cup pod, the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker is a great pick for those who like the ease and versatility of just inserting a pod into a single-serve machine.

What We Liked:

Making fancy coffee drinks doesn’t get much easier than this: just insert any K-Cup pod, press a button, and froth your milk. It’s worth noting that the machine does not brew espresso, but instead makes espresso-style drinks, so it’s ideal for those who want to easily make lattes and cappuccinos, but don’t need true espresso. Get it today.

Best Value

SOWTECH Espresso Machine

Simple and Compact. The SOWTECH Espresso Machine is the most affordable standalone espresso machine on our list—ideal for those who prefer the convenience of a machine over a stovetop maker, but don’t want to spend a fortune.

What We Liked:

Boasting a compact design and a single-knob control system, the SOWTECH espresso machine is a great option for those who want to easily make quality espresso at home, for a fraction of the price of many other espresso machines out there. Buy it here.