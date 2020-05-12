The Best Extra-Large Exercise Mats

Sometimes, you need a little extra space for your yoga practice or other home workouts. More than a standard yoga mat can offer you! For those times, snag an extra-large exercise mat, which affords users plenty of extra space for free movement and maximum stretching. Many are at least twice the size of a normal yoga mat, and some are even larger. These extra-large exercise mats can vary in thickness, size, and price, and some also come with additional items like a towel, straps, or a bag for more convenient carrying. To help you find the right exercise mat for you, we’ve pulled together four different options to get you started. Have a look at our favorites below!

Best Set

Gxmmat Large Exercise Mat

Workout Gloves Included. Measuring six feet long by four feet wide, this large exercise mat from Gxmmat comes with a pair of workout gloves, three Velcro storage straps, and a bag, which makes this set an impressively comprehensive one.

What We Liked

This extra-large exercise mat measures 7 millimeters thick, so it’s on the thicker end of exercise mats. Plus, it’s backed by Gxmmat’s Lifetime Service for added protection. We had plenty of room to stretch on this one. Order Online.

Best Extra-Thick

Gorilla Mats Premium Large Yoga Mat

More Padding. Boasting a thickness of 8 millimeters, this large exercise mat from Gorilla Mats stands out as the thickest option here, making it a great choice for those who want added cushioning for comfort and support.

What We Liked

Measuring 7 feet by 5 feet, this extra-thick mat is available in three colors—black, blue, and purple. So, you can find an option that fits your style and helps you keep track of your gym belongings. As an added bonus, the mat also comes with a microfiber towel and two Velcro straps for easier storage and transport. Purchase Yours Today.

Best on a Budget

CAMBIVO Large Yoga Mat

Quality for Less. If you’re looking for something larger than a standard yoga mat but don’t want something too big or too expensive, this mid-sized, reasonably-priced mat from CAMBIVO is a great option.

What We Liked

At 6 feet by 4 feet, this exercise mat is the smallest mat on our list, but still about twice the size of a normal yoga mat. This mat is 6 millimeters thick for plenty of comfort, and it comes with a microfiber towel, two straps, and a bag for convenience. Get It Here.

Largest

RevTime Extra Large Exercise Mat

Plenty of Room. Measuring 8 feet by 6 feet, this RevTime exercise mat is a great choice for those who want tons of space to move around on. It's the largest exercise mat on our list!

What We Liked

With a thickness of just 3 millimeters, this exercise mat is less thick than the other options here. It is designed mostly for home exercises like Zumba, jump rope, dance workouts, and other aerobic exercises that need extra space. We highly recommend it if your workouts have become super active. You’ll have all the room you need to move and stretch. It’s also great if you’re doing family workouts at home, as both an adult and a child could fit here! Buy Now.