The Best Facial Oil

For those of us with skin-related issues, finding facial products we can rely on can be a serious hassle. Luckily, a number of pure essential oils can be used on a regular basis to help boost overall skin health without damaging your face. With a variety of oil combinations, bottle sizes, and overall potencies, you’re sure to find the best natural facial oil for your needs. Below are our top picks on the market.

Best for Age Spots

100% Pure Sunflower Seed Oil

Eliminate Dark Circles and Spots. This pure sunflower seed oil will help promote even skin tone with its powerful, natural properties.

What We Liked:

Sunflower oil has long been a natural remedy for ailments, and proper skincare is no exception. The oil’s natural properties can help promote a more even skin tone and give your skin vital vitamin E for extra nourishment. This oil is made in the USA and is 100% paraben-free, ensuring top-quality hydration. Plus, with an included money-back guarantee, you’ll be able to try out this oil risk-free.

Most Versatile

PURA D'OR Moroccan Argan Oil

Powerful Argan Oil. Argan oil is an excellent natural moisturizer for your face, body, and hair. Use this oil in a number of ways.

What We Liked:

This 100% pure bottle of argan oil is a perfect moisturizer for your whole body or your face alone. The oil’s natural properties revitalize the skin, making it perfect for use throughout the winter/dryer months. Plus, the 4-ounce bottle’s convenient spray cap allows you to dispense just the right amount of moisturizer without it being overbearing. The bottle is also certified organic, so you won’t have to worry about the quality of the product. Get it here.

Best Moisturizer

Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil

Pure Jojoba Oil. Jojoba oil acts as a powerful facial moisturizer that will keep your skin supple even in the cold winter months. Most love the fact that jojoba oil comes closest to the natural oils in our skin.

What We Liked:

Jojoba oil acts as an excellent way to moisturize your body by mimicking the natural oils that our body produces on its own. This bottle of USDA organic jojoba oil will help keep your face moisturized without clogging your pores. The bottle also comes with a handy dropper, allowing you to dispense a controlled amount every time. Plus, the oil can be used as a hair and all-body moisturizer. The product is extremely versatile, but we found it to be wonderful for the face and neck areas. Get it today.

Best Overall

Organic Blend of Olive, Lavender, Almond and Grapeseed oils

Total Skin Revival. This special blend of all-natural essential oils is perfect for everyday use and for a variety of purposes.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for an all-in-one natural oil blend, this ancient Greek remedy is the perfect everyday facial toner. The day and night moisturizer contains pure extra virgin olive, sweet almond, grapeseed, vitamin E, and lavender essential oils for powerful results. It comes in a 4-ounce bottle with a spray cap for easy dispensing. We loved using this oil to boost overall moisturization and for treating mild acne. Buy it here.

Best for Rough Skin

Rosehip Seed Oil by Kate Blanc

Pure Rosehip Oil. Rosehip oil is known for producing smooth skin, and this bottle by Kate Blanc is no exception.

What We Liked:

This 100% rosehip oil is perfect for keeping your skin smooth and supple. The 1-ounce bottle comes with a convenient dropper for light dispensing or mixing with a carrier oil. Best of all, this oil is certified organic and pure, so you’ll feel great about using it on your face. With the oil’s naturally rich omega-3 and omega-6 contents, your face will naturally feel softer with regular use. Get it here.