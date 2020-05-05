The Best Fitness Trackers

Fitness trackers are a relatively new form of technology, and they have become increasingly popular in recent years. A fitness tracker is a wearable device suited for many different purposes related to tracking physical fitness. For instance, you can use it to monitor heart rate patterns during workouts. It can also monitor resting heart rate, which allows it to keep track of how much sleep you’re getting each night. You can also use a fitness tracker to count how many steps you are taking each day, along with tracking distance and calorie consumption. Because there’s a wide variety of elements, be sure to select a tracker that has all the features you need. You’ll also want one that fits comfortably. You may also want to consider brands with which you are familiar that have a wealth of positive reviews. Check out our top picks of high-quality fitness trackers.

Most Trusted Brand

Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate and Fitness Tracker

Reliable Fitness Tracker. This recent model from the popular fitness tracker company Fitbit has many uses that you’re sure to enjoy.

What We Liked

Fitbit is one of the more popular names in fitness trackers, as the brand has taken the world by storm in recent years. This model has features to track heart rate zones during workouts. It can also keep track of your resting heart rate, how many calories you’re burning throughout the day, hourly activities, daily steps, and how far you’ve traveled on outdoor excursions. The band is made of a durable elastic material that easily fastens with a peg and loop. You can enjoy up to five days of battery for daily progress without needing to charge it. Get it here.

Best Color Choices

Lintelek Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor

Dependable Fitness Tracker. This is a fitness tracker that has many functions, and the band comes in an array of vibrant colors.

What We Liked

If you’re someone who likes to accessorize, then you’ll want your fitness tracker to come in an attractive color. The Lintelek Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor has a wide range of choices for the band, including violet, pink and black, red, or green. You can use this tracker to monitor nightly sleep quality and to count calories. This device also keeps track of steps and allows you to see how far you’ve traveled on hikes. Another great feature of this tracker is that it has an alarm that can be used to alert you if you’re growing too sedentary or if you need to take pills during the day. This fitness tracker is suitable for both adults and children, and it makes a great gift. Buy it now.

Best Waterproof Fitness Tracker

LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR

Water-Resistant Fitness Tracker. This is a fitness tracker that can stand up to the toughest of outdoor activities, and it won’t get damaged if you’re caught in a rainstorm.

What We Liked

The LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR has many different functions that you’re sure to find useful for a busy, active lifestyle. It has calorie counting, heart rate monitoring, and it will keep track of how much restful sleep you’re getting. It will also notify you through Bluetooth connectivity if you’re getting a phone call, or if you’re receiving an email. This tracker has 14 different training modes if you’re trying to keep track of specific activity data. If you connect it with a cell phone, it can also map your workout routine as you explore nearby parks or walking routes. It is also easy to charge with any computer and USB block. But perhaps the best part is that it’s water-resistant, so you won’t have to worry if it falls in a puddle or gets splashed when jogging on a rainy day. Buy it here.

Best Blood Pressure Monitor

FITFORT Fitness Tracker with Blood Pressure HR Monitor

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor. This fitness tracker is perfect if you want to keep an eye on blood pressure as you go about daily activities.

What We Liked

This fitness tracker carefully keeps track of vitals as you go about the day. It monitors heart rate, blood pressure, step count, and sleep quality. It can remind you to stay hydrated or to get up and move around if you are becoming too sedentary. You can also use this tracker to identify elements in your life that create stress. This tracker would be the ideal gift for yourself or someone you know who is trying to make health-positive changes in their life. With a screen that shows vivid colors and has five brightness levels, the device is useful and easy to use for both adults and children. Plus, it charges easily, thanks to a built-in USB plug. Get it now.