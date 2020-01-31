Trying to up your liquid intake? Well if you just don’t care for plain ol’ water, you’re in luck. There’s no need to turn to sugary sodas and fruit juices, or even tea or coffee. You can enjoy water with a little bit of flavor added in for a tastier experience that’s often both low-calorie and all-natural, so you get the amount of water your body needs each day, enjoyably. Go to the grocery store, though, and you’ll be overwhelmed with all the flavored water options on the shelf. So, take a look at some of our favorites from Amazon instead. We’re highlighting five of the best flavored water options.

Best Sugar-Free Option

Sparkling Ice Variety Pack

Enjoy a Bubbly Drink with No Sugar and No Filler. Whether you’re just sipping at your desk or you’re whipping up a batch of mocktails, this sparkling flavored water hits the spot.

What We Liked:

Pick from black cherry, peach nectarine, pink grapefruit, and coconut-pineapple flavored sparkling water with no sugar added. There are no carbs, either, and all of the colors and flavors are naturally sourced, resulting in a light taste and overall light beverage that makes for a great drink all on its own or mixed into a cocktail or mocktail. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Flavors

Bai Flavored Water

Water with a Punch of Flavor. This flavored water tastes nothing like water and instead is packed with exotic flavors you won’t find elsewhere.

What We Liked:

You’ll see that many brands of flavored waters all offer around the same types of flavors. It’s usually something citrusy, maybe a grapefruit, etc. But Bai Flavored Water doesn’t shy away from big, bold flavors like blueberry, mango, and dragonfruit. If you’re really wanting something that’s going to be a delight to drink and worlds away from the flavor of water, then you’re going to want to try this flavored water option. Get them.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Mixed Water

IZZE Sparkling Juice

Water Gets an Upgrade with Added Juice. Vitamins from fruit juice enhance the no sugar and no preservative nutrition of plain water.

What We Liked:

Get the best of both worlds, with the yumminess of fruit juice and the health benefits of water all mixed into one sparkling juice package. IZZE Sparkling Juice is juice concentrate topped with sparkling water, for a unique drinking experience in fun flavors like apple and blackberry. Get them here.

Most Budget-Friendly

Propel, Black Cherry, Zero Calorie Sports Drinking Water

Don’t Break the Bank Just to Stay Hydrated. It’s no secret that many flavored water brands are pricey—but not this one!

What We Liked:

Go with a brand of flavored water that will fit into your budget with ease. Propel makes its black cherry, zero-calorie water with added vitamins at an affordable price. You’ll get a 12-pack of 16.9-ounce bottles for less than seven dollars. Get it here.

Most Similar to Water

Hint Water

Enjoy Just a Hint of Flavor. Want to try flavored water, but don’t want to stray too far away from the taste of plain water?

What We Liked:

Hint Water delivers exactly what it says — just a hint of flavor to upgrade your water drinking experience. This option is great for those who actually do like the taste of water, but who are simply craving something a little different to spice up their routine. Get it here.