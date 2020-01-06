The Best Flip Flops for Yoga

Enjoy the comfort and support you get from your yoga mat during every workout, but in the shape of a shoe. That’s right — you can now buy flip flops with soles made from yoga mat material, so you experience the same softness, comfort, support, and elasticity no matter where you are and what activity you’re doing. From actual yoga sessions to walking at the park, long days on your feet or travel days, these flip flops made with yogis in mind are not only comfortable, but they’re also stylish as well, making them the perfect all-in-one sandal. You’ll wonder why you ever wore anything else! Intrigued? Try one of these pairs of stylish flip flops. Read on for our top picks.

For Advanced Yogis

Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

Stylish and Durable. Whether you have podiatry problems or simply walk a lot, your feet will thank you for investing in these fashion-forward sandals. They’re style and support all in one!

What We Liked:

These yoga sandals are supportive yet still comfortable. The cushioning is a bit on the squishy side, but with enough firmness to ensure you don’t end up with any foot pain at the end of a long day. The sandals come in 12 different colors and patterns, meaning there’s an option for every outfit in your wardrobe – from a casual shorts and t-shirt look, or something more formal (like a cotton sundress). The footbed is created from a real yoga mat and features a sealed edge. We appreciated that the platform is less than an inch tall. Get them here.

For Stylish Yogis

Ranberone Women’s Yoga Sling Flip Flops

Footwear with Flair. These sandals combine comfort with style for footwear you’ll receive compliments on all season long.

What We Liked:

These sandals, which come in six stylish patterns and colors and all feature accents on the toe post, are lightweight, slip-resistant, and comfortable. With a sole created from yoga mat material, the rest of the shoe is made from fabric, and the design promises minimal pressure and chafing. We found this to be true. The rubber sole conforms to the individual curvatures of your feet, so you get the support you need, no matter your foot size or shape. Plus, the thick sole absorbs shock, so you get not only superior comfort but also a good look as well. Get them today.

For Traveling Yogis

CIOR Women's Yoga Sling Flip Flops

On-the-Go Flips. This is the only shoe you’ll need during your travels, whether you’re headed to the beach, a yoga retreat, a camping trip, or anywhere in-between.

What We Liked:

These yoga sling flip flops are lightweight, bendable, and multifunctional. They fit just about every situation and provide comfort in all of them, so you only need one shoe no matter where you’re traveling. And the best part? Because they’re so lightweight and bendable, you can just throw them in your carryon and never worry about extra luggage pounds or taking up valuable suitcase space. Use these flip flops on the beach, in the water (with no damage done), on the plane, while driving, or even at the office. Get it today.