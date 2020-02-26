The Best Foldable Yoga Mats

Maintaining a routine yoga practice can keep you centered and calm. But traveling with your everyday yoga mat—whether taking a trip for vacation or business—can be a hassle. Having a foldable yoga mat that you can take with you when traveling is the perfect solution. With a foldable yoga mat, you’ll be ready to practice in a hotel room, at a new studio, or outside on the beach. You’ll also know that your personal yoga mat is clean and only used by yourself. When shopping for a foldable yoga mat, look for mats that are lightweight and pack easily in a suitcase. Here is our review of five different foldable yoga mats so you can find the right one for you.

Longest Foldable Yoga Mat

June & Juniper Travel Yoga Mat Foldable Lightweight

Thin, Lightweight Travel Yoga Mat. This eco-friendly travel yoga mat is almost six feet long yet folds to a compact size that’s portable and works well with hot yoga.

What We Liked:

This foldable travel yoga mat measures almost six feet long (70 inches long by 24 inches wide), ensuring that anyone can enjoy this mat. It is compact enough to fit inside a bag or backpack and weighs less than three pounds. It’s available in a variety of beautiful designs and colors made by a New York artist, which will bring an added sense of calm to your yoga practice. This mat is reversible with a tree rubber underside that offers exceptional grip and a microfiber top that is ideal for hot yoga. The mat comes with knee pads and a carrier. We liked that this beautiful yoga mat is notably long yet compact enough to fit into a bag and has a microfiber top that is ideal for hot yoga. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Superior Grip

Manduka eKO Superlite Yoga Travel Mat

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Superlite Foldable Yoga Travel Mat That’s Eco-Friendly. This biodegradable yoga mat folds easily to the size of a pair of jeans and fits conveniently into a carry-on or checked luggage bag.

What We Liked:

You can easily travel with this lightweight (about two pounds) yoga mat. It folds up to about the size of one pair of jeans and fits effortlessly into a carry-on bag, travel bag, or checked suitcase. This mat is 1.5 millimeters thick and 68 inches long by 24 inches wide, making it easy for traveling. However, if you have sensitive knees, you may need to place it on carpet or use knee pads for some poses. This mat provides a superior grip, so you never have to worry about slipping during a pose. The surface is smooth and resists tearing or stretching. It’s eco-friendly, made from biodegradable, non-harvested, natural tree rubber, and 99 percent latex-free. It may initially smell like natural rubber, but this fades with time. We liked that this foldable yoga travel mat is easy to pack in carry-on or checked luggage, provides a high-level of grip, and is lightweight and environmentally friendly. Buy it here.

Most Convenient and Secure Folding Strap

YOGO Ultralight Travel Yoga Mat

Lightweight, Compact Eco-Friendly Travel Yoga Mat. This compact travel yoga mat folds into a small rectangle and comes with built-in straps, which keep it folded neatly and allow you to hang it after cleaning to dry.

What We Liked:

This portable yoga mat folds into a small rectangle about the size of a newspaper, making it easy to fit in a purse, backpack, or carry-on luggage. It’s lightweight, weighing about 2.1 pounds. The attached straps ensure your mat stays folded neatly, and it folds top-to-top to keep your mat clean and protected. You can use the attached straps to easily hang your yoga mat to dry after cleaning even when traveling. This mat is naturally grippy thanks to its natural tree rubber, so you don’t have to worry about slipping. This eco-friendly mat is made from sustainably-harvested tree rubber and is free of PVC, EPA, PER, PU, and TPE. A portion of every purchase goes toward planting a food-bearing tree and providing agricultural training for disadvantaged families. We liked that this eco-friendly yoga mat is lightweight, very compact, and comes with a strap to keep the mat securely folded. Buy it here.

Best Moisture Absorption with Faux Suede Top

TOPLUS Travel Yoga Mat

Foldable Travel Yoga Mat Perfect for Hot Yoga. This travel yoga mat has a faux suede top that offers skid resistance and moisture absorption, making it a convenient yoga mat to carry with you to hot yoga classes or while traveling.

What We Liked:

This affordable travel yoga mat has a faux suede top and a natural rubber bottom. As a result, the top offers excellent skid resistance and moisture absorption, and the rubber bottom ensures quality traction and grip on any surface. This thin, lightweight (2.5 pounds) mat can fold easily into a compact size that fits in small bags, carry-on luggage, and more. It even comes with an included carrying bag. This environmentally friendly mat is made from natural tree rubber and faux suede and is free of PVC, toxic plasticizers, and harmful dyes. We liked that this affordable travel yoga mat provides moisture absorption with its faux suede top, grips any surface thanks to its natural rubber bottom, and folds into a compact size that’s easy to carry in a bag or carry-on luggage. Buy it here.

Most Affordable Foldable Yoga Mat

Travel Yoga Mat, Foldable Thin Mats for Travelling

Affordable Foldable Yoga Mat for Traveling. This affordable, thin yoga mat folds easily and fits in a carry-on or tote bag, making it perfect for traveling or taking to yoga classes.

What We Liked:

This affordable yoga mat is lightweight (about two pounds) and folds into a compact size that fits easily into your carry-on bag or tote bag. It measures 68 inches long by 24 inches wide, allowing it to fit most people. Its premium foam design offers grip and has a special waterproof layer, so it’s easy to wash and air dry. If you enjoy yoga on the beach, it will be easy to clean the sand off this foam mat. The materials are free of azo, lead, heavy metal dyes, and phthalate. This yoga mat is certified with REACH/SGS and comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. We liked that this affordable mat is simple to clean, folds easily to a compact size, and comes with a satisfaction guarantee. Buy it here.