The Best Full Length Mirrors
Best Sleek Style
Self Full Length Floor Mirror
Minimalist Look. Stretching 65 inches tall by 22 inches wide and featuring an aluminum alloy frame, this self full length mirror is among the largest on our list, and an ideal pick for those searching for a tall mirror in a sleek style.
What We Liked:
Minimalist and modern, this full length mirror from self makes a sleek addition to any space, whether you want to hang it horizontally or vertically using the included hooks, or lean it against the wall. Buy it here.
Most Affordable
eHomeProducts Espresso Finish Wooden Cheval Bedroom Floor Mirror
Espresso Frame. If you’re looking for a full length mirror that can help you spruce up a room without breaking the bank, this budget-friendly choice from eHomeProducts is a great option.
What We Liked:
Standing out as the most affordable option on our list, this eHomeProducts full length mirror boasts a wooden frame with an espresso finish, which you can tilt to suit your needs. Buy it now.
Best Upholstered Frame
Kings Brand Furniture - Modern Upholstered Tufted Standing Floor Mirror
Crystal Accents. Featuring an upholstered frame with crystal accents, this full length mirror from Kings Brand Furniture is ideal for those who want a little extra sparkle in their mirror.
What We Liked:
This tufted vinyl frame comes in black, blue, silver, and white—so you can fit this sparkly frame into a range of color schemes. Buy it now.
Best Refund Policy
NeuType Full Length Mirror
Worry-Free Purchase. For those who worry about the risk of having a fragile mirror delivered, this NeuType full length mirror has you covered, with its worry-free refund policy.
What We Liked:
NeuType promises to give a full refund or free replacement for any mirror that is damaged on arrival—so you can worry less about your mirror arriving safely, and instead focus on fitting it into your decor. Get it now.
Best Compact Mirror
Adesso Alice Floor Mirror
Simple and Storable. Measuring 59 inches high and about 14 inches wide, this mirror from Adesso offers a more compact option for those in search of a full length mirror that can work in tighter spaces.
What We Liked:
Featuring a steel frame, this Adesso full length mirror can stand up on its own or fold flat with just a two-inch depth for easy storage. Buy it here.