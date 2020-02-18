The Best Full Length Mirrors

Beyond providing a convenient view of your whole body, a full length mirror can enhance a room and add a touch of style to your space. Whether you want to hang it up or lean it against the wall, a full length mirror can be a great addition to your bedroom, bathroom, or any other room that needs it. There are tons of full length mirrors out there, so we’ve pulled together a few great options to help you narrow it down. We’ve included options spanning different styles, sizes, and prices, so you should be able to find a full length mirror that suits your needs among our picks below.

Best Sleek Style

Self Full Length Floor Mirror

Minimalist Look. Stretching 65 inches tall by 22 inches wide and featuring an aluminum alloy frame, this self full length mirror is among the largest on our list, and an ideal pick for those searching for a tall mirror in a sleek style.

What We Liked:

Minimalist and modern, this full length mirror from self makes a sleek addition to any space, whether you want to hang it horizontally or vertically using the included hooks, or lean it against the wall. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Affordable

eHomeProducts Espresso Finish Wooden Cheval Bedroom Floor Mirror

Espresso Frame. If you’re looking for a full length mirror that can help you spruce up a room without breaking the bank, this budget-friendly choice from eHomeProducts is a great option.

What We Liked:

Standing out as the most affordable option on our list, this eHomeProducts full length mirror boasts a wooden frame with an espresso finish, which you can tilt to suit your needs. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Upholstered Frame

Kings Brand Furniture - Modern Upholstered Tufted Standing Floor Mirror

Crystal Accents. Featuring an upholstered frame with crystal accents, this full length mirror from Kings Brand Furniture is ideal for those who want a little extra sparkle in their mirror.

What We Liked:

This tufted vinyl frame comes in black, blue, silver, and white—so you can fit this sparkly frame into a range of color schemes. Buy it now.

Best Refund Policy

NeuType Full Length Mirror

Worry-Free Purchase. For those who worry about the risk of having a fragile mirror delivered, this NeuType full length mirror has you covered, with its worry-free refund policy.

What We Liked:

NeuType promises to give a full refund or free replacement for any mirror that is damaged on arrival—so you can worry less about your mirror arriving safely, and instead focus on fitting it into your decor. Get it now.

Best Compact Mirror

Adesso Alice Floor Mirror

Simple and Storable. Measuring 59 inches high and about 14 inches wide, this mirror from Adesso offers a more compact option for those in search of a full length mirror that can work in tighter spaces.

What We Liked:

Featuring a steel frame, this Adesso full length mirror can stand up on its own or fold flat with just a two-inch depth for easy storage. Buy it here.