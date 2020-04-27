The Best Glass Teapots with Infusers

If you are a frequent tea drinker, then you probably know that there are all kinds of brewing and drinking accessories that you can include as part of your tea routine. There are many different styles of cups, mugs, teapots, and distillers. Many of them are quite effective. When you’re trying to choose between them, it’s going to be as much a matter of personal preference as performance capability. One of the more popular items on the market, though, is the glass teapot that comes with an infuser. These are usually attractive and built to last, assuming that you find one made of high-quality materials. If you’re looking for a glass teapot with an infuser, then you might prefer a certain size, brand, or maybe even one with some particular accessories.

Most Heat-Resistant

Hiware 1000ml Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser

Heat-Resistant Glass Teapot. This is a glass teapot that comes with an infuser, and it is made to resist intense heat over time.

What We Liked

The Hiware 1000ml Glass Teapot comes with a removable infuser that has high-grade 18/10 stainless-steel mesh. It can be used for blooming or loose teas. The lid perfectly fits the tea basket when it is removed or inserted. This teapot works on an electric or gas stove, or even in the microwave. It is also completely handcrafted with heat-resistant borosilicate glass. It has a textured handle for a sturdy grip and an ergonomic spout that will not drip. You can also place it in the fridge or in direct sunlight for cold brewing. You can clean it by hand, but it is dishwasher safe as well. Get it now.

Best for Gatherings

Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea

Elegant Teapot with Infuser. This is a gorgeously-crafted glass teapot with an infuser that is sure to be a hit when you are hosting guests.

What We Liked

This is the teapot and infuser combo that is most likely to draw rave reviews from the knitting circle, book club, or the high tea or brunch crowd. It is large enough for three to four cups, and it works best with loose teas. It is made of heavy-duty glass and brushed stainless steel. The spill-proof design means no drips, and it is also rust-proof. The lid locks into place, and the infuser and lid detach easily for cleaning. This teapot is microwave safe, too, saving you the process of boiling water separately. It also has a narrow design that will not take up much space in a cupboard or on a shelf. Buy it here.

Best Gift Set

Tea Kettle Infuser Stovetop Gift Set

Teapot, Cups, and Infuser Set. This is a complete set consisting of a glass teapot with an infuser, along with four glass double-walled cups for entertaining.

What We Liked

If you’re thinking of treating yourself or getting a gift for the tea-lover in your life, this would be the way to go. This set comes with an elegant glass teapot with an included infuser and four double-walled glass cups. Rather than traditional teacups, they look more like highball glasses. The pot holds 35 ounces, enough for four to six cups at a time. Everything that comes in the set is dishwasher safe, and the teapot can be used both on the stovetop and in the microwave. The stainless-steel tea strainer basket can be used either for tea bags or loose teas, whichever you prefer. This set is all about authenticity meeting modernity, and it will add sophistication and class to any social gathering. Buy it now.

Best Accessories

Glass Teapot with Infuser and Bamboo Trivet in Beautiful Gift Box

Teapot with Infuser and Coaster. With this set that is the epitome of modern elegance, you get a glass teapot, an infuser, and a bamboo coaster.

What We Liked

This set features a glass teapot with an oversized, removable strainer, and also a bamboo coaster. The capacity is 27 ounces, the perfect amount for two cups with each usage. The infuser is 304-grade stainless steel, and the extra-deep steeper can accommodate all kinds of loose leaf and flowering teas. The engraved bamboo coaster is the perfect size for the teapot, so you can carry it out and set it on the table with no fear of damaging the tablecloth. The glass is both dishwasher and microwave-safe. The shorter, easy-clean spout allows you to get rid of all the residue and tea stains with each cleaning. It also comes in a fashionable box, making this the perfect gift for graduations, retirements, wedding anniversaries, bridal showers, and more. Get it here.