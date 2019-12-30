The Best Glute Hamstring Developers (GHD)

Glute hamstring developers (GHD’s), strengthen the posterior chain. The posterior chain simply refers to the muscles in the back of the body and include; the lower back, gluteus maximus, hamstrings, and calves. Strengthening the posterior chain will build the foundation for good movement patterns and can help relieve back pain. A glute-hamstring developer is a must-have for your home gym, whether you want to build symmetrical legs, build a stronger lower back or reduce lower back pain,. If it’s cost, durability, or weight capacity you’re looking for, there’s a GHD out there that will suit your needs. Here are our top five choices.

CFF Fit Glute Ham Developer

Quality Gym Equipment. CFF boasts of how durable this piece of gym equipment is, which we found to be accurate.

This unit is sturdy, easy to adjust, and comes with good padding. We were able to set the unit up with minimal time and effort. Ideal for glute ham raises, roman chair sit ups, hyper and reverse extensions, the CFF makes a great addition to any home gym. 9 gauge box steel frame construction makes it a quality buy.

Rep Fitness Glute Ham Developer

Rep fitness claims their product is commercial quality for a home gym price, which we found to be true.

This piece of gym equipment comes partially assembled, which greatly reduces installation time. It comes with wheels so one person can easily transport it around the room. The footplate makes it easy to get on and off the system, and the band pegs are perfect for those who love doing resistance work. It has plenty of room for those over 6 feet tall, and it works great for core, lower back, glute and hamstring exercises.

Titan Fitness Glute Hamstring Developer

A Beast of a Product. This glute-hamstring developer is great for cross training.

Compared to other top-name brands, this machine is constructed of 11 gauge steel, feels like a tank. If you're looking for a sturdy glute hamstring developer that's half the cost of other brands, this is it.

Rep Fitness V2 GHD

Advanced Features. This machine ncludes advanced features including a step-up footplate, oversized 21" x 15" footplate with both vertical and ultra-smooth, linear bearing horizontal adjustments and band pegs on the front of unit.

A strong, sturdy, and efficient piece of equipment. This device is perfect for getting a commercial gym workout in the comfort of your own home. The wheeled base makes it easy to transport around the house, and the oversized footplate is both smooth and fully adjustable, allowing for a comfortable workout.