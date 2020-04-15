The Best Hamstring Stretching Devices

If you’re struggling to stretch your hamstrings effectively at home without a stretching partner, you might consider trying out a hamstring stretching device. Designed to help you target the right areas and get an effective stretch all by yourself, hamstring stretching devices aim to help relieve stiffness and tightness and improve flexibility. These devices can come in a wide range of designs, with everything from steel poles to elastic bands. Finding the best one for you will mean considering factors like price, portability, ease of use, shape, and design. To help you start narrowing it down, we’ve pulled together four great options to suit a variety of preferences.

Most Unique Design

IdealStretch Original Hamstring Stretching Device

Multiple Stretches. Boasting a unique U-shaped design, this IdealStretch Original Hamstring Stretching Device aims to help you stretch your hamstring, calf, hip, IT band, and groin all in one piece of equipment.

What We Liked

This uniquely shaped hamstring stretching device from IdealStretch features a light steel frame that can divide into two pieces, so that you can more easily take it with you or stow it away when you don’t need it. Order One Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Flexibility

FIGROL Leg Stretcher

Adjustable Length. Featuring three adjustable steel poles, this FIGROL device is designed to help you improve your flexibility—making it a great option for dancers, yogis, gymnasts, or anyone eager to become more flexible.

What We Liked

This stretching device from FIGROL features three poles that each have five holes, so you can easily adjust the lengths to suit users of different heights. To use it for a good stretch, place your ankles at the bottom of the stretcher, and then hold the middle handle and pull back—just be sure to follow the directions. Click Here to Purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Easiest to Use

CoreStretch - Adjustable Back, Shoulder & Hamstring Stretcher

Simple Design and Guidance. Boasting a simple design of a straight pole with a padded handle and padded base, this stretching device from CoreStretch is easy to use, and it even comes with an instruction guide and online videos for added guidance.

What We Liked

Designed for stretching the back, hips, hamstrings, shoulders, and glutes, this CoreStretch stretching device offers 10 different sizing options and a three-plane swivel, making a wide range of stretches easy to implement. Buy Yours Today.

Most Affordable

A AZURELIFE Stretch Strap

Portable and Budget-Friendly. Offering a versatile stretching tool for just $9, this stretching strap from A AZURELIFE stands out as the most affordable option on our list.

What We Liked

Made with eleven loops and a combination of elastic and nonelastic webbing, this budget-friendly stretching strap from A AZURELIFE is also the most portable option here—easy to take with you on the go, wherever you might need it. Order Online.