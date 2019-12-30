The Best Hand Grips for Crossfit

If you’ve noticed uncomfortable blistering and calluses on your hands after a few Crossfit classes, you aren’t alone. Hand grips are a great way to reduce the likelihood of these pesky things occurring and ensure that you have a good grip during your workout. When picking out hand grips, be sure you choose one made of strong and flexible materials. Also, make sure to choose the correct size so they don’t slip off of your hands.Thinking about stepping up your workout with a pair of hand grips? Check out the guide to our favorites below.

Most Durable

Bear KompleX Leather Hand Grips

Super Durable Leather Grips. These hand grips are made of quadruple stitched leather made for durability.

What We Liked:

You can find these hand grips in two styles: one with two finger holes and one with three. The wrist strap is adjustable and breathable to keep you from getting too hot. The leather is designed to help you easily grip the bar without slipping, so you can finish your WOD confidently. These grips also come with a 60-day refund in case they don't meet your expectations.

Most Comfortable

WOD Nation Leather Barbell Grips

Gloves with Great Grip. The leather on these grips is soft and formfitting, making for a comfortable grip.

What We Liked:

Our favorite part about these grips is that they are made with soft and formfitting leather. One side of these grips is rough enough to hold the bar and chalk, while the other is smooth and made to stick comfortably to your hand. These grips are available in three colors. Note: Be sure to measure the length of your palm and check the sizing guide before ordering.

Most Breathable

JerkFit WODies Full Palm Protection

Great Weightlifting Gloves

Well-regarded for their durability, we loved that the WODies were also made of thick breathable fabric.

What We Liked:

The WODies are designed to give full palm protection as well as wrist support. They are made of thick and padded fabric that increases their comfort. However, you don't need to sacrifice breathability for comfort. This fabric is engineered to be incredibly breathable. The WODies come in six colors. Note: Be sure to measure your hand and consult the sizing chart before ordering.