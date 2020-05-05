The Best Heart Rate Monitors
Best Wearable ECG Monitor
Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG/EKG
Convenient Chest Strap. Featuring a machine-washable chest strap, the Polar H10 is designed to provide ECG measurements while you exercise, thanks to its waterproof design and simple strap buckle.
What We Liked
This heart rate monitor from Polar is the only wearable ECG monitor on our list, making it a great pick for those who want a monitor that offers ECG measurements while moving around. Get it here.
Most Advanced EKG Monitor
AliveCor KardiaMobile Personal EKG
Small and Powerful. Capable of taking EKG’s on-the-go and FDA-cleared to detect Atrial Fibrillation, this compact device from AliveCor is a reliable tool for monitoring personal health.
What We Liked
This small device is portable and easy-to-use: just place your fingers on the sensors and get valuable information in about 30 seconds. It is compatible with many devices, and it displays results through its mobile app. Offering great features, this device stands out as the most advanced monitor on our list. Buy it now.
Best Variety Fitness Tracker
MorePro Fitness Tracker
Five Color Options. Available in five different colors including black, green, and pink, this wrist fitness tracker from MorePro measures heart rate, blood pressure, distance, steps, and more.
What We Liked
This fitness tracker from MorePro is a great pick for those who want a watch-style tracker capable of providing a range of different metrics. And this tracker features a built-in USB plug, so it’s also easy to recharge. Plus, lots of colors are available to match unique style preferences. Buy it here.
Best Large Screen Fitness Tracker
HalfSun Fitness Tracker
Multifunctional Wrist Tracker. Featuring a 1.3-inch color screen, this fitness tracker watch from HalfSun offers a super large and visible screen—ideal for those who want to be able to easily read measurements while being active.
What We Liked
This fitness tracker from HalfSun is capable of tracking heart rate, blood pressure, sleep quality, steps, and more, so you can track various metrics and view them on the large screen or in the connected app. Get it now.