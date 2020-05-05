The Best Heart Rate Monitors

Heart rate monitors can be a useful health and fitness tool, as understanding heart rate can help you plan out effective workouts and monitor a key aspect of health. These days, at-home heart rate monitors are typically either personal ECG/EKG (electrocardiogram) monitors or optical heart rate monitors common in wrist-based fitness trackers. The type that works best for you will largely depend on how you intend to use the device. If hoping to detect something like Atrial Fibrillation, you’re probably best off with an FDA-cleared personal EKG monitor, but if simply intending to track a variety of fitness metrics, a wrist-based fitness tracker is likely the better choice. To help you choose the best heart rate monitor for your situation, we’ve pulled together four different selections offering a variety of dependable features.

Best Wearable ECG Monitor

Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG/EKG

Convenient Chest Strap. Featuring a machine-washable chest strap, the Polar H10 is designed to provide ECG measurements while you exercise, thanks to its waterproof design and simple strap buckle.

What We Liked

This heart rate monitor from Polar is the only wearable ECG monitor on our list, making it a great pick for those who want a monitor that offers ECG measurements while moving around. Get it here.

Most Advanced EKG Monitor

AliveCor KardiaMobile Personal EKG

Small and Powerful. Capable of taking EKG’s on-the-go and FDA-cleared to detect Atrial Fibrillation, this compact device from AliveCor is a reliable tool for monitoring personal health.

What We Liked

This small device is portable and easy-to-use: just place your fingers on the sensors and get valuable information in about 30 seconds. It is compatible with many devices, and it displays results through its mobile app. Offering great features, this device stands out as the most advanced monitor on our list. Buy it now.

Best Variety Fitness Tracker

MorePro Fitness Tracker

Five Color Options. Available in five different colors including black, green, and pink, this wrist fitness tracker from MorePro measures heart rate, blood pressure, distance, steps, and more.

What We Liked

This fitness tracker from MorePro is a great pick for those who want a watch-style tracker capable of providing a range of different metrics. And this tracker features a built-in USB plug, so it’s also easy to recharge. Plus, lots of colors are available to match unique style preferences. Buy it here.

Best Large Screen Fitness Tracker

HalfSun Fitness Tracker

Multifunctional Wrist Tracker. Featuring a 1.3-inch color screen, this fitness tracker watch from HalfSun offers a super large and visible screen—ideal for those who want to be able to easily read measurements while being active.

What We Liked

This fitness tracker from HalfSun is capable of tracking heart rate, blood pressure, sleep quality, steps, and more, so you can track various metrics and view them on the large screen or in the connected app. Get it now.