The Best Hemp Oil Drops

Hemp oil (which cannot produce any kind of high, as the amount of THC is far too low, and is totally different from CBD oil) is used to promote skin health, treat skin issues, reduce signs of aging, prevent breakouts, protect the brain from inflammation, reduce cardiovascular disease, reduce pain, help with muscle tension and reduce stress. So, as you can see, the benefits of using hemp oil are wide and varied. How can you choose the right hemp oil for your purposes? Hemp oil comes with a range of benefits, but it also comes in a range of strengths and types. Start here, with these four hemp oils available on Amazon.

Best for Pain Relief

Hemp King Hemp Oil Drops

Beat Pain from a Multitude of Sources. Whether you’re suffering from arthritis or chronic pain, this all-natural remedy provides relief.

What We Liked:

This particular hemp oil gets rave reviews for its ability to fight arthritis pain, chronic pain and more — and it does so quickly. Additionally, it’s not just safe for use on humans. It’s safe for dogs as well. The formula is organic, pure and vegan-friendly. Get it here.

Best for Responsible Manufacturing Practices

Cannable Hemp Oil Extract

Support a Hemp Oil Manufacturer You Can Feel Good About. Get the benefits of hemp oil you want, while supporting a company that’s following best practices

What We Liked:

While this all-natural hemp oil provides the basic hemp oil benefits you’d expect, what really makes this option stand apart from the pack is its company’s dedication to responsible manufacturing. The company employs a team of scientists, herbalists and nutritionists to formulate organic extracts to high standards, testing each formula in the lab to ensure both purity and potency. Buy it now.

Best Budget Option

Nutrihemp Hemp Oil Drops

Enjoy the Benefits of Hemp on a Budget. Don’t suffer just because you don’t want to fork over big bills for hemp oil

What We Liked:

If you’ve been looking for a budget-friendly hemp oil, you’ve found it. This hemp oil is just $10 for one bottle, so you can enjoy all the great benefits of hemp without paying a high price. The formula contains no artificial colors, aromas or preservatives. Buy it now.

Best for Stress or Anxiety

Hemp-Health Hemp Oil Drops

Do-It-All Formula Helps Both Body and Mind. Reviews rave about this option’s ability to improve mood and mindset

What We Liked:

Users love this hemp oil formula’s unique combination of essential fatty acids, which promote a healthy lifestyle; but it’s not just the physical body this formula focuses on. Your mental health is improved as well, thanks to the formula’s sedative effects. Buy it here.