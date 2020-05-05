The Best Home Blood Pressure Monitors
Most Portable Wrist Monitor
Care Touch Fully Automatic Wrist Blood Pressure Cuff Monitor
Store 60 Readings. Measuring about three inches wide by three inches long, this Care Touch wrist blood pressure monitor runs on two AA batteries, which are included, making it a great portable option.
What We Liked
This wrist monitor from Care Touch can store up to 60 readings and also offers an irregular heartbeat indicator, offering a lot of functionality in a portable design—plus, it comes with a one-year satisfaction guarantee for added reassurance. Get it now.
Best Power Options
Greater Goods Blood Pressure Monitor Cuff Kit
Battery and Power Cord. This FDA-cleared upper arm blood pressure monitor from Greater Goods offers two power options—it can run on four AAA batteries or be charged via outlet with its power cord, so you have multiple ways to ensure it’s always ready to function.
What We Liked
Boasting a two-year warranty, this blood pressure monitor fits upper arms ranging from 8.75 to 16.5 inches in circumference, and it comes with everything you need in one kit, including a convenient storage case. Buy it here.
Best Large Display
iProven Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor
Easy to Read. This wrist blood pressure monitor from iProven boasts a large screen with a backlight, designed to make measurements clear and easy-to-read, no frustrating squinting or second-guessing.
What We Liked
Featuring a simple one-touch operation and large digits on the display screen, this wrist blood pressure monitor also comes with an in-depth instruction manual, so you can start using it right away with minimal hassle. Buy it now.
Most Versatile
Beurer BM55 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Up to Two Users. Capable of storing up to 60 measurements for two different users, this upper arm blood pressure monitor from Beurer stands out for its versatility, as it also features a “rest indicator,” designed to tell if you’re calm enough for an accurate reading.
What We Liked
This versatile blood pressure monitor comes with an adjustable soft cuff for the upper arm, which offers a circumference of 8.7 inches to 16.5 inches, so it can fit a variety of users. Get it here.