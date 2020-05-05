The Best Home Blood Pressure Monitors

If you’re looking to add a blood pressure monitor to your home health kit, you have a lot of options to choose from. An at-home blood pressure monitor can help regularly track blood pressure between visits to the doctor, but there are a few important factors to consider when trying to find the right one for you. In particular, consider whether you’d prefer an upper arm cuff or a wrist cuff, and then make sure to double check that the cuff can fit the size of your arm or wrist. From there, different monitors also offer unique special features, like multiple power options, large storage capacity for prior measurements, and the ability to accommodate multiple users. We’ve pulled together four different blood pressure monitors to help you narrow it down.

Most Portable Wrist Monitor

Care Touch Fully Automatic Wrist Blood Pressure Cuff Monitor

Store 60 Readings. Measuring about three inches wide by three inches long, this Care Touch wrist blood pressure monitor runs on two AA batteries, which are included, making it a great portable option.

What We Liked

This wrist monitor from Care Touch can store up to 60 readings and also offers an irregular heartbeat indicator, offering a lot of functionality in a portable design—plus, it comes with a one-year satisfaction guarantee for added reassurance. Get it now.

Best Power Options

Greater Goods Blood Pressure Monitor Cuff Kit

Battery and Power Cord. This FDA-cleared upper arm blood pressure monitor from Greater Goods offers two power options—it can run on four AAA batteries or be charged via outlet with its power cord, so you have multiple ways to ensure it’s always ready to function.

What We Liked

Boasting a two-year warranty, this blood pressure monitor fits upper arms ranging from 8.75 to 16.5 inches in circumference, and it comes with everything you need in one kit, including a convenient storage case. Buy it here.

Best Large Display

iProven Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Easy to Read. This wrist blood pressure monitor from iProven boasts a large screen with a backlight, designed to make measurements clear and easy-to-read, no frustrating squinting or second-guessing.

What We Liked

Featuring a simple one-touch operation and large digits on the display screen, this wrist blood pressure monitor also comes with an in-depth instruction manual, so you can start using it right away with minimal hassle. Buy it now.

Most Versatile

Beurer BM55 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Up to Two Users. Capable of storing up to 60 measurements for two different users, this upper arm blood pressure monitor from Beurer stands out for its versatility, as it also features a “rest indicator,” designed to tell if you’re calm enough for an accurate reading.

What We Liked

This versatile blood pressure monitor comes with an adjustable soft cuff for the upper arm, which offers a circumference of 8.7 inches to 16.5 inches, so it can fit a variety of users. Get it here.