The Best Home Gym Packages
Most Affordable
SoAlpha Exercise Ball with 15LB Resistance Bands & Stability Base
Budget-Friendly Ball and Bands. Offering two resistance bands with 15 pounds of resistance each, plus an exercise ball with a base, this SoAlpha set offers a great workout at just 25 bucks.
What We Liked:
If you want to equip your home with the basics you’d need for a challenging workout without spending a ton, this budget-friendly home gym package from SoAlpha is a great option. In fact, it’s the most affordable option on our list. Buy it now.
Most Portable
Bodylastics Resistance Bands Set
Compact Resistance Bands. Featuring five bands and offering up to 96 pounds of resistance, this Bodylastics set also comes with a convenient carrying bag, so you can easily take your workout setup with you wherever you go.
What We Liked:
If you’re looking for a highly portable home gym package you can take with you anywhere, this compact, packable set of resistance bands from Bodylastics is a stellar choice. Get it here.
Most Comprehensive Exercise Ball Set
ThinkFit Anti Burst Yoga Exercise Ball 65cm & Resistance Exercise Bands Set
Functional Bundle. Featuring an exercise ball, stability ring, five resistance bands, two core sliders, and an exercise poster, this thoughtful set from ThinkFit offers a comprehensive home gym package for a reasonable price.
What We Liked:
With this comprehensive set from ThinkFit, you can glean inspiration from the 40 workouts detailed on the included poster—whether you want to do an upper body workout with the resistance bands or an ab workout with the sliders. Buy it here.
Most Supportive Exercise Ball
RGGD&RGGL Yoga Ball Chair, Stability Ring & 2 Adjustable Resistance Bands
Added Thickness. This exercise ball from RGGD&RGGL promises to support up to 2,200 pounds, making it one of the most supportive exercise balls around.
What We Liked:
Boasting a thicker design than most exercise balls, this set from RGGD&RGGL is ideal for those who want to feel confident that the ball will support them without bursting. Buy it now.
Best Full-Gym Experience
BodyBoss 2.0 - Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands
Many Exercises in One. Featuring a base, bar, bands, straps, handles, and door anchor, the BodyBoss 2.0 is designed to simulate all the fancy equipment you’d see in a gym and boil it down into one compact package.
What We Liked:
For those who want a highly versatile home gym package that closely mimics the wide variety of exercises at a regular gym, this BodyBoss 2.0 is worth the investment—enabling everything from squats to upright row to tricep extensions and more. Buy it here.