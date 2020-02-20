The Best Home Gym Packages

If you want to find an alternative to a pricey gym membership, or you simply want to have an at-home workout option on days when you can’t make it all the way to the gym, a home gym package may be just what you’re looking for. These convenient sets allow you to create challenging full-body workouts by including innovative workout props, like an exercise ball, a ring stability base, resistance bands, and other specialized pieces. We’ve pulled together a few great home gym packages to help you find the perfect one for you. These options vary in their components, total weight resistance, weight capacity, and price, so consider your needs and preferences when trying to find the right package for you.

Most Affordable

SoAlpha Exercise Ball with 15LB Resistance Bands & Stability Base

Budget-Friendly Ball and Bands. Offering two resistance bands with 15 pounds of resistance each, plus an exercise ball with a base, this SoAlpha set offers a great workout at just 25 bucks.

What We Liked:

If you want to equip your home with the basics you’d need for a challenging workout without spending a ton, this budget-friendly home gym package from SoAlpha is a great option. In fact, it’s the most affordable option on our list. Buy it now.

Most Portable

Bodylastics Resistance Bands Set

Compact Resistance Bands. Featuring five bands and offering up to 96 pounds of resistance, this Bodylastics set also comes with a convenient carrying bag, so you can easily take your workout setup with you wherever you go.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for a highly portable home gym package you can take with you anywhere, this compact, packable set of resistance bands from Bodylastics is a stellar choice. Get it here.

Most Comprehensive Exercise Ball Set

ThinkFit Anti Burst Yoga Exercise Ball 65cm & Resistance Exercise Bands Set

Functional Bundle. Featuring an exercise ball, stability ring, five resistance bands, two core sliders, and an exercise poster, this thoughtful set from ThinkFit offers a comprehensive home gym package for a reasonable price.

What We Liked:

With this comprehensive set from ThinkFit, you can glean inspiration from the 40 workouts detailed on the included poster—whether you want to do an upper body workout with the resistance bands or an ab workout with the sliders. Buy it here.

Most Supportive Exercise Ball

RGGD&RGGL Yoga Ball Chair, Stability Ring & 2 Adjustable Resistance Bands

Added Thickness. This exercise ball from RGGD&RGGL promises to support up to 2,200 pounds, making it one of the most supportive exercise balls around.

What We Liked:

Boasting a thicker design than most exercise balls, this set from RGGD&RGGL is ideal for those who want to feel confident that the ball will support them without bursting. Buy it now.

Best Full-Gym Experience

BodyBoss 2.0 - Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands

Many Exercises in One. Featuring a base, bar, bands, straps, handles, and door anchor, the BodyBoss 2.0 is designed to simulate all the fancy equipment you’d see in a gym and boil it down into one compact package.

What We Liked:

For those who want a highly versatile home gym package that closely mimics the wide variety of exercises at a regular gym, this BodyBoss 2.0 is worth the investment—enabling everything from squats to upright row to tricep extensions and more. Buy it here.