The Best Indoor Herb Garden

Imagine a lush colorful herb garden growing in your home adding color, flavor and aroma to life. Growing herbs indoors is not only economical but practical. Fresh herbs can liven up a meal, or even be used to make sachets or tisanes. No more buying entire bundles of herbs when you only need a bit. You don’t have to be a green thumb to grow herbs, these indoor herb gardens kit make growing herbs simple. Whether it’s price, size, or easy of use, there are many options for indoor herb gardens. Here are our top 5 choices.

Most Popular

Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Ultra

High Tech Hydroponics. We agree that this indoor herb garden is an effective way to grow food at home.

What We Liked:

The Ultra AeroGarden has a fancy LED control as well as customizable pumping and light times. Although the LED lighting costs more upfront, you’ll end up ahead in the long run. The device is very easy to assemble, and the cost per year on average is only around $30. With this all natural garden you won’t have to use herbicides or pesticides to grow non-GMO herbs. Get it here.

Honorable Mention

AeroGarden Sprout LED

Easy to Use. AeroGarden boasts of its simple to use interface, which we found to be accurate.

What We Liked:

Very easy to assemble and super simple to use. Some of the pros include lights that turn on automatically and run 16 hours every day from the same time you plugged it in. You can also place other plants nearby to share the LED lights. The air pump can be a bit noisy and there’s not a lot of space for growing larger vegetables like lettuce, but it is perfect for small spaces. Buy it here.

Editor’s Choice

AeroGarden Harvest

Simple High Tech. AeroGarden claims that their product is simple and takes the guesswork out of growing, which we found to be true.

What We Liked:

Quieter to operate than some of the other products available, and it is availabe in 4 colors. This device gives you the opportunity to grow and care for plants through the winter. It’s also great for starting seeds before moving them outside later. This versatile garden makes growing herbs fun. Get it here.

Best on a Budget

Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Great Starter Kit. This all organic garden from Spade to Fork, a 40 acre farm in rural Oregon, comes with a 10 page instruction booklet, that takes all the guess-work out of growing herbs.

What We Liked:

Unlike other kits that include harmful chemicals and pesticides, we loved that the entire kit is 100% certified USDA organic. The kits comes with 5 seeds pack to ensure that you have a variety of fresh herbs to enjoy all year round. A fun gift for virtually anyone, these home-grown herbs will spice up all of your favorite dishes. Buy it here.

Honorable Mention

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

Cool Kitchen Garden. AeroGarden boasts of its simple, beautifully designed garden, which we have to agree with.

What We Liked:

You’ll be harvesting delicious herbs within weeks. This garden features a sleek finish, and a vacation mode will save your herbs over extended periods of time away. No more worrying about your plants when you should be focusing on your vacation. Featuring a hydroponic system there is no messy dirt and the full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting supports up to 6 plants. Get it today.