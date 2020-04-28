The Best Inversion Tables

If you’ve never heard of an inversion table, then it might be time for you to learn about what this great tool can do, particularly if you suffer from chronic back pain. Millions of Americans do, to a greater or lesser extent. For some, back pain is an occasional thing that can be managed relatively easily, but for others, it can be debilitating. An inversion table allows you to strap yourself in so that you can turn yourself upside down or to an inverted angle. You’re comfortably suspended by the ankles, legs, or feet in order to take advantage of the therapeutic benefits of inversion, which is the process of hanging upside down or at an angle. There are several inversion tables on the market. You want one that is in your price range, well-constructed, and has good reviews from those who have purchased it.

Best Ankle Support

IRONMAN Gravity Highest Weight Capacity Inversion Table

Inversion Table with Soft Ankle Holders

This inversion table has ankle holders that won’t pinch, so there won’t be any discomfort in that part of the body during inversion sessions.

What We Liked

This inversion table from IRONMAN has ankle holders that were designed with maximum comfort in mind. A common complaint with inversion tables is that ankle holders pinch, and this technology removes that concern. It comes with an adjustable ratchet ankle-locking system that double locks, so the table is safe and secure during the inversion process. The backrest is made of 2.5-inch memory foam vinyl, so your back rests comfortably against it during sessions. It also comes with an extra heavy-duty 350-pound weight capacity tubular steel frame. You can enjoy relief from various back pain issues quickly and consistently with this product, in addition to alleviating sciatica down the legs as well. Buy it now.

Best Adjustable Headrest

Innova Heavy Duty Inversion Table

Inversion Table with Adjustable Headrest

This inversion table has an adjustable headrest and backrest, so you can set it up in the way that makes you feel the most comfortable.

What We Liked

From Innova Health and Fitness, this is an inversion table with multiple ergonomic design features. There is an adjustable headrest pad that cushions your head and neck and an adjustable padded backrest that supports and holds you in place as you slowly tilt backward. This model also has a six-position pin system for safe inversion and easy positioning. There is a reversible ankle-holding system, and it accommodates users from 4 feet 11 inches all the way up to 6 feet 6 inches, and users up to 300 pounds. This inversion table can help with many back and leg issues, including sciatica or old sports injuries. Get it here.

Best Design

YOLEO Gravity Heavy Duty Inversion Table

Card Blurb Head: Versatile Inversion Table

This is an inversion table made of the highest-quality components and built to last for years.

What We Liked

The YOLEO Gravity Heavy Duty Inversion Table has a heavy-duty integrated steel frame and an adjustable ratchet ankle-locking system. It also features a precision chuck buckle and safety lock pin system that will never slip. You can feel secure and safe as you invert. With simple arm movements, you can shift body weight to easily achieve the position that is most beneficial for you. This is the perfect table to release muscle tension, gently realign the spine, relieve nerve pressure, and rejuvenate aching disks. Individuals 4 foot 10 to 6 foot 6 can use this table, and it will accommodate weights of up to 300 pounds. It also folds up and stores easily in a closet. Buy it now.