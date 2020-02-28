The Best Jellies Cushion Pad
Best For Balance Poses
SukhaMat Yoga Knee Pad Cushion
Lightweight and Durable. Available in five colors and made from high-density NBR foam, this 15 mm thick mat measures 24 by 10 inches.
What We Liked:
The high-density foam grips sensitive joints with support, but you don’t sacrifice balance for the added cushioning. It rolls up with your yoga mat, so you can carry both knee pad and mat together to class. Buy them here.
Best Versatility
Heathyoga Yoga Knee Pad
Grips and Cushions. Extend or add an extra 0.5-inches of cushioning to your yoga mat with this 26 by 10-inch mat made from eco-friendly TPE material that grips any surface.
What We Liked:
It comes with a strap, so you can either carry it on its own to class, or roll it up inside your current mat and carry both at once. It’s durable enough to add cushioning to any household chore like gardening, bath time for kids, or even camping and sports events. It's available now.
Best Value Buy
Go Yonder Eco Yoga Workout Knee Pad Cushion
Lightweight Foam Support. Each order contains two circular pads, 0.59-inch thick and seven-inches across with non-slip grip surfaces that hug joints with cushioning.
What We Liked:
Because they come in six colors you can match them with your existing yoga gear for either camouflaged support or high contrast style. They’re durable and will fold or roll up for easy portability in a gym bag or purse. It's available now.
Best Portability
Yoga Jellies
Individual Gel Cushioning. Made from sloped gel material, these two discs, 5.5-inches across, not only cushion but also stabilize.
What We Liked:
You can bullseye joints on the individual cushions in balance poses for help to center yourself. They’re small enough to bring in a purse to work or while traveling for sneaking in a few downward dogs when you don’t have a full mat. It's available now.
Thickest Cushion
Aiweitey Yoga Knee Pad
High Density Support. Get wide support from these pads made with eco-friendly PU, each one in the set of two is 7.6-inches across and 0.75-inches thick.
What We Liked:
They don’t absorb moisture, which is perfect during intense hot yoga. Plus, they’re soft on skin, so even in long poses you don’t have to worry about non-slip texture digging into your skin. It's available now.