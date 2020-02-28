The Best Jellies Cushion Pad

As your yoga practice develops, you may find that you need support in some asanas. Cushion pads are tools designed to create more space in yoga poses that will prevent injury and build strength for deeper movement in your yoga journey. Along with yoga blocks and straps, cushion pads are a way of supporting joints during your yoga practice. Particularly if you prefer practicing on a thinner mat, adding cushion pads takes pressure off the knees, wrists, and knuckles during your flow. They come in different sizes, with various amounts of support and in different materials. Here are our best picks for cushion pads for adding support for your joints on your yoga mat.

Best For Balance Poses

SukhaMat Yoga Knee Pad Cushion

Lightweight and Durable. Available in five colors and made from high-density NBR foam, this 15 mm thick mat measures 24 by 10 inches.

What We Liked:

The high-density foam grips sensitive joints with support, but you don’t sacrifice balance for the added cushioning. It rolls up with your yoga mat, so you can carry both knee pad and mat together to class. Buy them here.

Best Versatility

Heathyoga Yoga Knee Pad

Grips and Cushions. Extend or add an extra 0.5-inches of cushioning to your yoga mat with this 26 by 10-inch mat made from eco-friendly TPE material that grips any surface.

What We Liked:

It comes with a strap, so you can either carry it on its own to class, or roll it up inside your current mat and carry both at once. It’s durable enough to add cushioning to any household chore like gardening, bath time for kids, or even camping and sports events. It's available now.

Best Value Buy

Go Yonder Eco Yoga Workout Knee Pad Cushion

Lightweight Foam Support. Each order contains two circular pads, 0.59-inch thick and seven-inches across with non-slip grip surfaces that hug joints with cushioning.

What We Liked:

Because they come in six colors you can match them with your existing yoga gear for either camouflaged support or high contrast style. They’re durable and will fold or roll up for easy portability in a gym bag or purse. It's available now.

Best Portability

Yoga Jellies

Individual Gel Cushioning. Made from sloped gel material, these two discs, 5.5-inches across, not only cushion but also stabilize.

What We Liked:

You can bullseye joints on the individual cushions in balance poses for help to center yourself. They’re small enough to bring in a purse to work or while traveling for sneaking in a few downward dogs when you don’t have a full mat. It's available now.

Thickest Cushion

Aiweitey Yoga Knee Pad

High Density Support. Get wide support from these pads made with eco-friendly PU, each one in the set of two is 7.6-inches across and 0.75-inches thick.

What We Liked:

They don’t absorb moisture, which is perfect during intense hot yoga. Plus, they’re soft on skin, so even in long poses you don’t have to worry about non-slip texture digging into your skin. It's available now.