The Best Juicers

Juicers extract juice from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and leafy greens. Whether you’re already a juice fiend or you’re just eager to use up the produce in your fridge in a creative way, a quality juicer makes it easy and convenient to create nutrient-packed juices on your own. When trying to find the right juicer for you, you’ll want to consider your budget, how much counter and storage space you’re willing to give this new appliance, and the type of juicer that fits your needs—centrifugal, masticating, or citrus. We’ve gathered up five great juicers below, featuring a range of types, prices, and sizes. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find a great option among our picks.

Sleekest Design Centrifugal Juicer

Breville Compact Juice Fountain

Small But Mighty. Measuring just 10.5 by 10 by 16 inches and collecting pulp within its footprint, this Breville juicer packs a powerful juicer into a compact design you can easily keep on the counter or stow away.

What We Liked:

With its three-inch-wide chute and compact design, the Breville juicer makes it easy to juice whole fruits and veggies without pre-cutting, while also taking up minimal counter space—ideal for those who want a compact, convenient, and efficient juicer. Buy it here.

Best Slow Juicer

Omega Nutrition Center Slow Speed Masticating Juicer

Slow Juice Benefits. As the only slow juicer on our list, the Omega Masticating Juicer is ideal for those who want to explore the touted benefits of slow juicing, like longer-lasting juices and more juice yielded per batch.

What We Liked:

With the ability to juice fruits and veggies, turn nuts into nut butter, mince herbs, and make baby food, this Omega juicer is a great option. Buy it now.

Most Budget-Friendly Citrus Juicer

Black+Decker Citrus Juicer

Simple and Affordable. Featuring two cones to squeeze out the juice and an adjustable pulp control to help you get just the right amount of pulp, the Black+Decker Citrus Juicer is a simple citrus juicer that’s light on your wallet but delivers quality juices.

What We Liked:

As the most affordable juicer on our list, the Black+Decker Citrus Juicer is a great choice for those in search of a simple, budget-friendly juicer that can transform your favorite citrus fruits into refreshing juices. Buy it now.

Best Overall Citrus Juicer

Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer

Efficient Citrus Juicing. Boasting three pulp control settings and a final-spin feature to extract even more juice from the pulp, this Cuisinart Citrus Juicer stands out as a sleek and efficient option for citrus juicing.

What We Liked:

With its stainless steel design and dishwasher-safe parts, this Cuisinart Citrus Juicer is sleek and easy-to-clean, while also offering features designed to help you get the most possible juice from your go-to citrus fruits. Buy it now.

Best Value Centrifugal Juicer

Mueller Austria Ultra Juicer

Strong and Fast. As the most affordable centrifugal juicer on our list, the Mueller Austria Juicer boasts the strength and speed of a centrifugal juicer at a reasonable price.

What We Liked:

Featuring two speeds and 1100 watt power, the Mueller Austria Juicer can pump out 16 ounces of juice in just eight seconds, while its three-inch wide feed tube means minimal prep time. This speedy juicer is ideal for those who want an efficient juicer that can deliver yummy juices in minimal time. Get it here.