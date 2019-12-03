The Best Jump Ropes

If you’re not a modern-day jump rope connoisseur, then you likely remember jump ropes as those flimsy, plastic ropes that you used during recess as a child. However, for workout gurus, jump ropes are a big deal and come with a ton of bells and whistles. From sturdy, coated steel cables to lightweight handles to “no-tangle” features to lifetime warranties, jump ropes can get pretty sophisticated. Which one is right for your workout? We’ve outlined some of our favorites below.

Best Durability

WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope

Endurance Workouts Just Became More Challenging. Get in the best shape of your life with a speed jump rope built for serious endurance trainers, including boxers and MMA fighters.

What We Liked:

This steel cable jump rope doesn’t kid around. It’s extremely stable, for faster rotations, and can be customized easily at home. The length varies so you can shorten it if you want a faster swing. It comes with a 100% lifetime warranty, in case you have any issues with the product. Note: like all steel cable jump ropes, you’ll want to use this one on a flat, smooth surface. Cement can wear down the outer coating. The handles are just under seven inches long and the rope, which comes in nine colors, is 10 feet in length. Get it here.

Best for the Beginner

Survival and Cross Jump Rope by FMS International

This Jump Rope Will Take You From Casual to Serious Workouts, No Upgrade Needed. The Survival and Cross jump rope offers ease of use for beginners, but also the functionality and features that many more serious users desire.

What We Liked:

The Survival and Cross jump rope clocks in with a 10-foot cable length and five-inch handles. It’s fully adjustable for not only adults but children as well. The handles and cable are both lightweight, making them simple to use for anyone, regardless of their ability, and the cables are twist- and tangle-free. Ball bearings in the handles make it easy for you to increase your rotation speeds as you gain more skill, too. And, the rope travels well, as it easily stores away in a backpack or purse. It's available now.

Best Bargain

321 STRONG Plastic Jump Rope

Don’t Sacrifice Quality When You Cut Your Workout Costs. This very affordable jump rope still boasts many of the features that you’ll find in ropes up to quadruple the cost.

What We Liked:

Firstly, the STRONG plastic jump rope is only $5. It comes in eight colors. The handles are six inches long and the rope itself is 11 feet long, accommodating users up to seven feet tall. The rope is a PVC-coated, braided steel wire and is tangle-free, with foam grips in the handles. Additionally, the rope comes with a nylon carrying bag and a free ebook on how to best incorporate your rope into your workout routine. It's available now.