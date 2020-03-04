The Best Kettlebells

To get a proper workout, it’s important to properly exercise all areas of your body. Kettlebells are great exercise tools you can add to any workout or stretch routine to build muscular strength and endurance. Below, we’ll go over some of our favorite kettlebells on the market today. With a wide variety of total weights, sizes, and overall added comfort features, you’re bound to find the perfect kettlebell for your workout.

Best Value

AmazonBasics Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell

Budget-Friendly Kettlebell. This kettlebell is perfect for dependable use from your home or at the gym, and it comes at an affordable price point, too.

What We Liked

AmazonBasics is known for making affordable, high-quality products, and this kettlebell is no exception. The bells come in weights ranging from 10 to 60 pounds for maximum flexibility. Plus, the handle is slightly textured to ensure a secure grip with every use. The vinyl bells come in a variety of colors based on weight so that you can keep your workout equipment effortlessly organized. Buy Today on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Pros

REP FITNESS Kettlebells

Super Sturdy. These kettlebells are meant to last with their pure metal construction. They’re ideal for experienced users.

What We Liked

These kettlebells are the creme de la creme of their kind. They’re made single- cast for maximum durability. Bells range from 2.2 to 106 pounds and are color-coated by the small rings at the base of the handle. Overall, these kettlebells are meant to last with their superior design and excellent construction. Shop at Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Beginners

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebells

Top-Quality for Newbies. This kettlebell is vinyl coated, making it perfect for beginners starting out on new strength and endurance journeys.

What We Liked

These solid cast iron kettlebells are perfect for beginners. The bells boast sturdy construction and smooth, easy-grip handles. They're also conveniently marked with their weight and feature a color-coded vinyl coating that changes based on the weight of the bell. The bells range from 5 to 50 pounds, making them super flexible for all body types. Available at Amazon.

Best Overall

SPRI Kettlebell Weights Deluxe Cast Iron Vinyl Coated

Color-Coded Weights. These weights are vinyl-coated and color-coded for staying organized and efficient during your workout.

What We Liked

Don’t be fooled by the affordable price. These kettlebells are just as useful and sturdy as our other picks on this list. The color-coded bells come in weights ranging from 5 to 50 pounds for user flexibility. You’ll love using the wide grip handles to complete your workout without hassle. Overall, these are great pieces of equipment for the budget-friendly price. Buy Now!