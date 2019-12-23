The Best KT Tape
Longest Lasting
KT Tape Pro
Super Long-Lasting. A kinesiology tape that is lightweight, pliable, and super strong.
What We Liked:
We were very impressed with the longevity of the KT Tape PRO. Designed to last in place on the body for up to a week, even through showers and sweaty workouts. The pre-cut, ten-inch strips are super easy to apply and move really well with your skin. Latex-free materials also mean it’s easier on your skin, making it comfortable to wear at all times. Buy it here.
Most Comfortable
Mueller Kinesiology Tape
Perfect For Any KT Needs. This tape is perfect for using on a host of different injuries and areas of the body. Very multifunctional and easy to use.
What We Liked:
The Mueller Kinesiology Tape was the perfect tape for using on multiple injuries or areas of the body. Long-lasting, it stays secure for up to five days of use. Water resistant means that soaking in a cold tub or swimming some laps will work just fine wearing this tape. The box comes with twenty, 10-inch strips so you can get a lot of use for a good price. Get it here.
Best Color Options
Sparthos Kinesiology Tape
Increased Blood Circulation. A hypoallergenic and latex-free kinesiology tape for increasing athletic performance.
What We Liked:
Sparthos is so sure that you will like their tape that they offer a 100 percent satisfaction money-back guarantee. This tape is designed to move with your body’s natural movement patterns and support your muscles. Whether you are recovering from an injury or looking to heal faster by reducing inflammation, we found Sparthos to be a super convenient and easy-to-use product. We also loved the fact that Sparthos comes in twenty different color options, so you can look stylish while being taped up. Buy it now.