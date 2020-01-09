The Best Lotion

If you have an ongoing battle with pesky dry skin that never seems to heal, it may be time to find a new lotion. Lotions rehydrate and soothe your skin. Finding the right lotion for your dry skin may take some experimenting since different lotions use different ingredients to moisturize the skin. We’ve pulled together a few of the best options, with ingredients ranging from hemp seed oil to almond oil to oatmeal. Whether you’re struggling with eczema, or just need a little extra moisture when your skin gets dry in the winter, you’ll be able to find a great lotion among our picks below.

Best Hemp Lotion

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hemp Seed Oil. Using a combination of hemp seed oil, shea butter, and ginseng, this Hempz body lotion delivers the touted benefits of hemp to dry skin in a soothing body lotion.

What We Liked:

Boasting the most unique combination of ingredients of any lotion on our list, this Hempz body lotion is a great pick for anyone eager to test out the nourishing effects of hemp seed oil. This vegan formula had a light banana scent and was easy to apply. The lotion made our skin very soft and hydrated. Buy them here.

Best Lotion for Sensitive Skin

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Gentle Relief. Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, this CeraVe lotion brings lasting hydration in a formula gentle enough for those struggling with eczema or other sensitive skin conditions.

What We Liked:

Made with hyaluronic acid, this CeraVe lotion is designed to bring gentle moisture suitable for even sensitive skin, while being lightweight enough to comfortably use on your face as well as your body. This lotion is fragrance and oil-free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and non-irritating, making it a good choice for sensitive skin. Get it now.

Best Fragrance-Free Body Lotion

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Non-Greasy and Fragrance-Free. Using oatmeal to deliver relief for dry skin, this Aveeno lotion is ideal for those who want soothing moisture in a non-greasy and fragrance-free lotion.

What We Liked:

For those who don’t like the heavy, greasy feeling and strong fragrances common in many lotions, this Aveeno body lotion is an excellent option, providing dry-skin relief in a forget-it’s-there formula. The oatmeal formula provides 24 hour protection for your skin and reduces redness.

Best Lotion for Long-Lasting Moisture

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

48-Hour Moisture. Designed to provide relief for dry to very dry skin, this Nivea body lotion promises to deliver up to 48 hours of moisture—ideal for those who need some added moisture but don’t like constantly applying lotion.

What We Liked:

Enriched with almond oil to nourish dry skin, this Nivea body lotion promises to bring longer-lasting relief, up to 48 hours of moisture, so you can enjoy nourished skin with less hassle. This lotion is easy to apply and makes your skin look and feel healthy and nourished. Buy it now.

Best Value Lotion

Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer

Large Supply. Coming in a 32 ounce bottle, this Jergens lotion includes Vitamins C, E, and B5 to deliver dry skin relief in a long-lasting, budget-friendly supply.

What We Liked:

As the largest bottle and lowest price per ounce of any lotion on our list, this Jergens lotion is a great pick for those who want a long-lasting supply of nourishing lotion at a very reasonable price. The light clean scent is refreshing and this lotion absorbs into skin quickly, it softens and hydrates well especially on elbows, knees and feet. Get it here.

