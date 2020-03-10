Keeping makeup looking fresh and perfectly placed all day can be quite the challenge. That’s why makeup setting sprays are essential to any beauty routine. Setting sprays can lock makeup in place, keep you hydrated, and even keep oily skin in check. Check out our picks for some of the best makeup setting sprays.

Most Long-Lasting

NYX Makeup Setting Spray

Last All Day Long. NYX’s makeup setting spray offers a long-lasting formula that keeps your look in place all day long. It’s a vegan and cruelty-free formula as well.

What We Liked

Lock in your look all day and even into the night with this setting spray by NYX. It has a lightweight formula, so it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, but it still helps protect your look from sweat and oil. Get it now.

Most Natural

Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray

Hydration with All-Natural Ingredients. The makeup setting spray by Pure Bliss is a hydrating formula made with all-natural and organic ingredients.

What We Liked

It’s better to use products with natural ingredients when you can. Thanks to Pure Bliss, you don’t have to worry about using harmful chemicals with makeup setting sprays any longer. It keeps skin fresh and hydrated with tea extracts as well as DMAE and MSM and gives you a dewy finish. Buy it here.

Best for Illumination

Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray

Dewy Skin and Cooling Effects. Milani’s setting spray provides illuminating properties to keep you looking dewy and glowy all day long.

What We Liked

Need a pick-me-up from the heat? Looking for glowy and dewy skin? Then this is the setting spray for you. Milani’s formula makes you feel refreshed while adding to your glow to support hydrated confidence all day. You'll feel a refreshing coolness from the spray to keep the heat at bay. Get it here.

Best Oil Control

Skindinavia The Makeup Oil Control Finishing Spray

Reduces Oil and Shine. Skindinavia’s makeup setting spray provides an anti-shine formula that helps to absorb oil and lock in your look all day.

What We Liked

Oily skin can cause makeup to slide right off, making you feel frustrated. To keep the oil at bay, try this makeup setting spray. It offers 16 hours of protection, so makeup won’t melt off or move around. Buy it here.

Those were our choices for some of the best makeup setting sprays. Pick one that will work for your skin and keep your makeup looking amazing all day long.