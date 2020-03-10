The Best Makeup Setting Sprays
Most Long-Lasting
NYX Makeup Setting Spray
Last All Day Long. NYX’s makeup setting spray offers a long-lasting formula that keeps your look in place all day long. It’s a vegan and cruelty-free formula as well.
What We Liked
Lock in your look all day and even into the night with this setting spray by NYX. It has a lightweight formula, so it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, but it still helps protect your look from sweat and oil. Get it now.
Most Natural
Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray
Hydration with All-Natural Ingredients. The makeup setting spray by Pure Bliss is a hydrating formula made with all-natural and organic ingredients.
What We Liked
It’s better to use products with natural ingredients when you can. Thanks to Pure Bliss, you don’t have to worry about using harmful chemicals with makeup setting sprays any longer. It keeps skin fresh and hydrated with tea extracts as well as DMAE and MSM and gives you a dewy finish. Buy it here.
Best for Illumination
Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray
Dewy Skin and Cooling Effects. Milani’s setting spray provides illuminating properties to keep you looking dewy and glowy all day long.
What We Liked
Need a pick-me-up from the heat? Looking for glowy and dewy skin? Then this is the setting spray for you. Milani’s formula makes you feel refreshed while adding to your glow to support hydrated confidence all day. You'll feel a refreshing coolness from the spray to keep the heat at bay. Get it here.
Best Oil Control
Skindinavia The Makeup Oil Control Finishing Spray
Reduces Oil and Shine. Skindinavia’s makeup setting spray provides an anti-shine formula that helps to absorb oil and lock in your look all day.
What We Liked
Oily skin can cause makeup to slide right off, making you feel frustrated. To keep the oil at bay, try this makeup setting spray. It offers 16 hours of protection, so makeup won’t melt off or move around. Buy it here.
Those were our choices for some of the best makeup setting sprays. Pick one that will work for your skin and keep your makeup looking amazing all day long.