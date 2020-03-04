The Best Massage Canes
Editors Choice
LiBa Back and Neck Massager
Great Quality. This massage cane is sturdy and perfect for relieving intense and acute muscle tension.
What We Liked
This ergonomic massage cane is easy to grip and is curved according to the alignment of your back. With six different tension points, you can easily relax several different areas of your body. Plus, the cane is made out of BPA-free and environmentally friendly plastic. You’ll love using this simple massage cane to reduce all your post-workout muscle tension. Buy Today on Amazon.
Best Trigger-Point
Thera Cane Massager
Trigger-Point Massage Cane. One of the gold standards in the industry, this massager is made in the USA and is also of the highest quality construction. You can target six different muscles.
What We Liked
Thera Cane is an excellent trigger point massager that is made in the USA. It’s a quality purchase and comes in 2- and 4-packs for therapeutic relief for the whole family. Each cane offers six different muscle-relief points for maximum soothing and post-workout flexibility. The ergonomic handle makes this cane super easy to use even for inexperienced users. Buy Now.
Most Versatile
Body Back Buddy Trigger Point Back Massager
All-in-one Massager. This massager includes a helpful how-to book to get you started with some effective stretches with your cane.
What We Liked
This back massager is super flexible with a number of different shaped knobs. The 11 points come in pointed, nub, and knob shapes. Plus, the back buddy is 100% American made which ensures its top quality design. The ergonomic handle makes back hot spots easy to reach. You’ll also get a helpful how-to guide with your purchase and learn some stretches to start out with. Available on Amazon.
Best Value
Gaiam Restore Back & Neck Therapy Kit
Restorative Massager. This massager is simple yet effective. And it’s a great buy if you’re sticking to a budget.
What We Liked
This restorative massage cane is super simple but effective. The cane features a single beveled pinpoint for an evening out muscle aches and pains. You can use the pinpoint massager in multiple areas for maximum flexibility. Best of all, this massage cane comes at a notably minimal price making it great for those just starting out or searching for an awesome gift for their yoga buddy. Pick One Up Today at Amazon.
Best For Travel
SKLZ Accustick Tension Relief Self-Massage Stick
Compact Massager. This self-massage stick is perfect for relieving that persisting muscle tension you simply can’t solve with stretches alone. Take it to the office, or tuck it into your gym bag.
What We Liked
This unique massage stick is bent in multiple ways to allow maximum flexibility when stretching. The lightweight and durable stick features two distinct trigger points. We appreciated the compact design of this massage stick. Overall, this cane is perfect for easing muscle tension at home or while on the go. Buy Now.