After an intense workout, you may experience muscle aches and pains. If left unchecked, these strains can make it more difficult for you to exercise on a regular basis and to carry out routine activities and even daily tasks. Luckily, there are handheld massage guns that can spot-treat your problem areas and soothe your aches. Below, we’ll share some of the best massage guns on the market. We’ll look at our favorites and overall functionality, attachments, and ease of use.

Great Value

Opove Massage Gun

Deep Tissue Massager. This massager is built with six different massage heads for maximum flexibility while relieving muscle tension. You’ll love switching up the unique designs for a more custom experience.

What We Liked

You’ll enjoy (and rely on) this deep tissue massage gun. The kit comes with six different massage heads for maximum flexibility. The easy-to-use LED panel allows you to navigate through varying speeds and intensities for a more personal kind of relief. The gun comes with a one-year warranty, so you’ll be able to try out the device effectively before committing to your purchase. Buy Today on Amazon.

Best Overall

Apollo Kinetics Pulse Massage Gun

Massage Gun at the Right Price. This massage gun can relieve muscle tension at a fraction of the costs. It’s the most affordable option on our list today.

What We Liked

This gun is as good as it looks with its classy, jet black appearance. It comes with four different massage head attachments. You’re also given three speeds to choose from for maximum flexibility. Plus, with the brushless motor, you’ll be able to enjoy a quiet massage while at the gym or in your own home. Get the relief you need for less! Get Yours Today on Amazon.

Most Flexible

Pulse Fx Rotating Percussion Massage Gun

Comfort and Relaxation. This massage gun has a unique structure making it super flexible for all-around muscle relief. You’ll feel at ease and at peace in no time.

What We Liked

This gun is uniquely poised to use in multiple areas of your body. The gun has three different rotation modes so you can reach even the most difficult problem areas. You’re given five attachments with your purchase, along with a convenient carrying case. Best of all, the gun’s unique design makes it so you can have a proper grip as you stretch and soothe. Shop on Amazon.

Whisper Quiet

RENPHO Massage Gun

Quiet Massager. This massager is built with a quiet motor making it super easy to use while at the gym or studio.

What We Liked

This massage gun is also an excellent bang for your buck. With your purchase, you’ll get five different massage head attachments, along with a carrying case. The embedded LED screen helps you easily navigate between various modes. Notably, the gun can hold a charge for up to eight hours. Plus, with the embedded quiet motor, you’ll be able to use this massage gun discreetly wherever you are. It’s a good pick for the office or the gym. Get Yours at Amazon.