The Best Massage Guns
Great Value
Opove Massage Gun
Deep Tissue Massager. This massager is built with six different massage heads for maximum flexibility while relieving muscle tension. You’ll love switching up the unique designs for a more custom experience.
What We Liked
You’ll enjoy (and rely on) this deep tissue massage gun. The kit comes with six different massage heads for maximum flexibility. The easy-to-use LED panel allows you to navigate through varying speeds and intensities for a more personal kind of relief. The gun comes with a one-year warranty, so you’ll be able to try out the device effectively before committing to your purchase. Buy Today on Amazon.
Best Overall
Apollo Kinetics Pulse Massage Gun
Massage Gun at the Right Price. This massage gun can relieve muscle tension at a fraction of the costs. It’s the most affordable option on our list today.
What We Liked
This gun is as good as it looks with its classy, jet black appearance. It comes with four different massage head attachments. You’re also given three speeds to choose from for maximum flexibility. Plus, with the brushless motor, you’ll be able to enjoy a quiet massage while at the gym or in your own home. Get the relief you need for less! Get Yours Today on Amazon.
Most Flexible
Pulse Fx Rotating Percussion Massage Gun
Comfort and Relaxation. This massage gun has a unique structure making it super flexible for all-around muscle relief. You’ll feel at ease and at peace in no time.
What We Liked
This gun is uniquely poised to use in multiple areas of your body. The gun has three different rotation modes so you can reach even the most difficult problem areas. You’re given five attachments with your purchase, along with a convenient carrying case. Best of all, the gun’s unique design makes it so you can have a proper grip as you stretch and soothe. Shop on Amazon.
Whisper Quiet
RENPHO Massage Gun
Quiet Massager. This massager is built with a quiet motor making it super easy to use while at the gym or studio.
What We Liked
This massage gun is also an excellent bang for your buck. With your purchase, you’ll get five different massage head attachments, along with a carrying case. The embedded LED screen helps you easily navigate between various modes. Notably, the gun can hold a charge for up to eight hours. Plus, with the embedded quiet motor, you’ll be able to use this massage gun discreetly wherever you are. It’s a good pick for the office or the gym. Get Yours at Amazon.