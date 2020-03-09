The Best Maxi Skirts
Best for Poolside
LIENRIDY Women’s Swimsuit Cover Up
Feel Luxurious Poolside. Wear this flowy swimsuit cover-up for an especially luxurious feel when vacationing poolside.
What We Liked
This fashionable and flowy cover-up is made of light, airy, and dry quick material. The tie closure ads a natural slit, while the maxi length provides maximum coverage. This sarong can be worn in multiple ways from a skirt to a cover-up dress. It’s ideal for packing and traveling with for vacation and is perfect for relaxing poolside. Get Yours Today.
Best Multi-Use Skirt
SheIn Women's Casual Slit Wrap Maxi Draped Skirt
Effortless Style. Easily transition from beach to restaurant with this fashionable maxi skirt that instantly transforms any look.
What We Liked
This maxi skirt is a must-have for resort or beachfront stays. You can easily wear this down at the water and, with a change of shoes, go straight to dining. It has a sexy, casual, yet upscale vibe perfect for evening walks around town on vacation. The high waist helps with tummy control and adds to an overall flattering design. Shop Now.
Most Boho Sarong
Eicolorte Beach Sarong
Casual Vibes. This maxi cover-up wrap is perfect for lazy days at the beach, vacation, and poolside.
What We Liked
This has a very boho feel, with fabric made to look on the rustic side. It is long enough to provide extra coverage from the sun but is incredibly flattering with the built-in side slit where it ties together. There are numerous colors to match any style of swimsuit or top. You can also tie it in numerous ways and tailor it to the specific look you’re going for, whether a skirt or a cover-up dress. Available on Amazon.
Most Color Options
CARDYDONY Women’s Swimsuit Cover Up
Mix and Match. Pair this flowy sarong with any swimsuit or top for a one of a kind style that is uniquely you.
What We Liked
This long cover-up is made of soft, breathable, lightweight fabric that dries quickly and feels comfortable. The tie closure on the side creates a sexy slit while providing you with extra coverage from the sun. You can wear this in numerous ways from a sarong to a cover-up dress. This is ideal for beach or pool wear but can be worn in beach cities at coffee shops, as well. Buy Now.