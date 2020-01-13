Using deodorant is an essential part of daily life. Since it goes on sensitive skin and is used so frequently, it’s crucial to use a deodorant that is beneficial for your body. Toxic chemicals, like aluminum, commonly found in regular deodorants can get absorbed through the delicate area under your arm, causing harmful side effects. Natural deodorants can provide health benefits, in addition to keeping you smelling fresh all day long. Here are our top picks for the best natural deodorants on the market.

Best Scent for Women

Schmidt’s Deodorant for Odor Protection Rose + Vanilla

Perfume or Deodorant. Infused with rose and vanilla essential oils, this all-natural deodorant will have you smelling like a rose garden all day long.

What We Liked:

This all-natural deodorant is free of aluminum, harmful chemicals, and artificial fragrances. As if that wasn’t good enough, it’s infused with heavenly rose and vanilla essential oils. It goes on smooth and is absorbed quickly, providing all-day wear with no spotting or staining. Certified vegan and cruelty-free, this fragrant and aromatic deodorant will leave you smelling great all day long. You might even get asked what perfume you’re wearing! Get it here.

Most Cost-Effective

Bali Secrets Natural Deodorant

All-Day Protection. Bali Secrets Natural Deodorant provides reliable natural protection for an all-day fresh scent that works well for both men and women.

What We Liked:

This all-natural, cruelty-free, vegan deodorant is free of harmful chemicals found in regular deodorants. The slightly floral, zesty scent works well whether you’re working out at the gym, going to the office, or enjoying a night out. It goes on smooth and doesn’t leave any residue behind. Even better, a single bottle can last up to three months! Get it today.

Best Luxury Deodorant

Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant Stick (That Works) Lavender/Eucalyptus

Organic Luxury. For an all-natural, organic luxury deodorant that provides all-day protection, elegant scents, and high-end ingredients, Underarmed is the way to go.

What We Liked:

All-natural and made in the USA, Underarmed is a family-owned and -operated company producing luxury, hand-poured deodorants for men and women. They use a kid-friendly formula and incorporate therapeutic grade essential oils into every batch. This is the next step up in luxury skincare products and is a must-have for every deodorant purist. Get it now.

Best for Men and Women

Native Deodorant

All-Day Protection. For long-lasting protection suitable for both men and women, this all-natural, lightly scented deodorant is perfect for a full day of use from the office to the gym.

What We Liked:

Native is a solid deodorant that slides on for easy application and won’t slide off onto your clothes. Each ingredient is tested for effectiveness and quality. Both aluminum and cruelty-free, this deodorant is crafted with nourishing ingredients that benefit delicate skin. Its light scent is perfect for both men and women. Buy it here.

