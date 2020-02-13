The Best Neck Gaiters

For fashion, you can’t beat a scarf. They dress an outfit up or down, keep your neck warm, and can hide coffee stains. But during a workout, scarves are bulky, and they often bind up, snag, and unravel. Instead, use a soft neck gaiter to keep your neck warm with lightweight and cozy fabric. Especially for cycling and running, neck gaiters are great because they can be pulled up over your mouth and nose to protect against the wind. The tube design is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth to cold weather gear without inhibiting your range of movement. When choosing a neck gaiter, decide which material, size, and weight will work best for your outdoor activities.

Best Basic Neck Warmer

Turtle Fur Chelonia 150 Classic Fleece Double-Layer Neck Warmer

Lightweight Warmth. Made from a double construction, 100 percent polyester material, this neck warmer works well in moderate to low temperatures. It measures 9.75 inches square and weighs 3.1 ounces.

What We Liked:

It comes in a variety of colors and styles, from muted neutrals to bold hues, and the Turtle Fur company donates a hat to someone in need for every neck warmer they sell. Get it now.

Most Versatile

JOEYOUNG Headwear for Men and Women

Stretchable Multi-Use Headwear. Every order includes six of the microfiber stretchy neck gaiters. Each one measures 18.5 inches by 9.8 inches and transforms into six styles to protect the head, neck, and face against all kinds of weather.

What We Liked:

They’re lightweight enough to pack with you for any outdoor excursion, and they protect against wind, sun, cold, and dust. Plus, they come in dozens of patterns that’ll fit any style. Get it now.

Best Value Buy

WTACTFUL Soft Fleece Neck Gaiter

Affordable Warmth. You can’t beat the price of this 17.71-inch by 9.84-inch neck gaiter! Its super soft, 100 percent polyester fabric is moisture-wicking and protects against the wind, while the gaiter itself has reinforced hems for durability.

What We Liked:

Perfect for no-nonsense layering it’ll protect your neck and face from cold and wind during outdoor activities. Get it here.

Best for Frigid Temps

SUNMECI Neck Gaiter Warmer Windproof Mask Fleece

Thermal Windproof Warmth. Use this stretchy neck gaiter as a single layer or double it over for extra warmth. It’s made with thermal windproof material and measures 17.71 inches by 10 inches.

What We Liked:

While it only comes in classic black, the stretchy material is perfect for pulling over nose and mouth mid-workout for extra protection against both sun and wind. Get it now.

Best Overall

Woolx Unisex Merino Wool Neck Gaiter

100% Merino Wool Warmth. The double layer, moisture-wicking merino wool neck gaiter is 10 inches long and comes in over a dozen different styles.

What We Liked:

There’s nothing better than merino wool against the skin for maintaining warmth. Plus, it’s machine washable and safe to throw in the dryer. Get it now.