The Best Neck Traction Devices

Portable and affordable, neck traction devices aim to make a big difference in neck pain in a fairly small package. Designed as a collar that fits around the neck, these small devices are often inflatable and adjustable, and they aim to relieve neck pain and support good posture by lifting and supporting the head away from the neck. Most come with clear instructions on how to use the device and gradually introduce it into your routine, but it’s always a good idea to check with your doctor first. If you’re interested in trying one yourself, we’ve pulled together five great options to get you started. When choosing, consider the device’s material, design, included extras, refund policy, and price.

Best Overall

Branfit Cervical Neck Traction Device

Lifetime Warranty. Featuring a suede design and backed by a lifetime warranty, this Branfit cervical traction device uses an extra-large velcro strap to fit all sizes.

What We Liked

With its universal fit, soft material, lifetime warranty, and reasonable price, this device from Branfit stands out as a great low-risk option—and the best overall option on our list—for anyone eager to test out a neck traction device. Get it here.

Most Affordable

Forent Inflatable Cervical Neck Traction Device

Budget-Friendly and Adjustable. Offering an adjustable neck traction device for just $15, this device from Forent stands out as a good choice for folks on a budget.

What We Liked

This budget-friendly Forent neck traction device offers an adjustable size designed to fit any neck, and it’s backed by a lifetime guarantee—making it an ideal pick for those who want to see if a neck traction device will work for them without making a big investment. Get it now.

Most Comprehensive Set

NeckFix Cervical Neck Traction Device

Curved Design. Featuring a unique curved design and including a traction device, massage ball, carry bag, ebook, and access to 10 video exercises, this NeckFix device offers plenty of tools to achieve neck relief.

What We Liked

By far, this is the most comprehensive set of any of the options on our list. This neck traction device from NeckFix comes with everything you need to try out an at-home neck pain relief routine, and it features a 15 degree tilt that aims to provide great support and added relief. Buy it here.

Best Mobility

easyGiraffe Cervical Neck Traction Device & Neck Stretcher

Separable Tube. This cervical traction device from easyGiraffe features a separable tube, making it easy to move around freely while wearing it, without dealing with a bulky inflator bulb.

What We Liked

Inflatable and coming in a convenient mesh bag, this easyGiraffe neck traction device offers easy portability, so you can take it with you while traveling or wherever you want to have the device at-the-ready. Buy it now.

Most Comfortable Material

Eazy Comfort Cervical Neck Traction Device

Soft on Skin. Made from a velvet material and boasting a 30-day money-back guarantee, this Eazy Comfort neck traction device prides itself on offering a soft, high-quality fabric that feels comfortable on skin.

What We Liked

This Eazy Comfort neck traction device requires no setup and comes with illustrated step-by-step instructions, so you can quickly incorporate the device into your routine without stressing too much about how to use it. Find it here.