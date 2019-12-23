The Best Oil Burners

Adding a few drops of aromatherapy can elevate your existing yoga practice or help you as you begin your yoga journey. Depending on the aromas you use, you can add a boost of serotonin or dopamine to your practice. Once you’ve selected the essential oil to supplement your yoga routine (citrus for energy, floral for relaxation, earthy scents for grounding), you just need a diffuser for releasing them. Diffusers are set up with a bowl for oil and water, as well as a space for a tea light to warm the water and release the scent. You want to pick a diffuser that blends in with your décor and is easy to light and to clean after use. These oil diffusers are great for doing a relaxing or grounding candlelight practice at home. See our top picks below.

Best Starter Diffuser

Ivenf Ceramic Tea Light Holder, Aromatherapy Essential Oil Burner

Calming and Functional. This 4.5” tall white ceramic diffuser releases essential oils while illuminating the space with relaxing candlelight from the tea light. Fill the bowl with water and 5-10 drops of oil, light the candle, and enjoy over two hours of aromatherapy.

What We Liked:

The small vase shape blends in with most decors, and despite its small size, it delivers big aromatherapy. The large bowl holds enough water/oil for a full yoga practice and beyond. Buy it here.

Best Value

Gifts & Decor Porcelain Tulip Fun Flower Oil Warmer Figure

Set of Three. Completely immerse your practice in aroma with three 4.5” tall ceramic diffusers. They cast candlelight tulips on the wall for relaxing ambiance while lit.

What We Liked:

You can use different fragrances in each diffuser for nuanced aromatherapy, or set them up in different rooms of the house to fill your entire home with essential oils. The pop of colors is a nice addition to any space. Buy it here.

Coolest Design

Singeek Ceramic Tea Light Holder, Essential Oil Burner

Unique and Effective. Unlike any other oil diffuser here, this one is made from bamboo with ceramic bowls for the tea light and oil. It sits 3.5” tall and will run for up to 6 hours by adding water to the diffuser and replacing the candle.

What We Liked:

The stylish design looks great in any room. Replacing the candle is easy, as is washing the oil diffuser between aromas. Further, replacing the tea light is also simple, without risking burnt fingers. But it here.

Best Overall

T4U Ceramic Tealight Candle Holder Oil Burner

Double the Diffusion. These white ceramic oil diffusers sit 4.5” tall and come in a set of two with both star and flower cut-out patterns. The tea light sits in a candle spoon, so replacing extinguished candles is easy.

What We Liked:

The deep bowl means longer usage by adding extra water and oil to the top. The patterns show up brightly on surrounding surfaces for subtle and relaxing ambiance. We appreciated that serene effect as we worked out. Buy it here.

Most Globally Conscious

Crafkart Natural Stone Tea Light Holder, Aromatherapy Essential Oil Warmer

Made by Rural Artisans. Made from natural stone by rural artisans in India, this diffuser is an original artisan design. It comes in two pieces, and metal lines the top bowl for holding your essential oil.

What We Liked:

Each diffuser has a different pattern cut into the sides for illuminating the surrounding area with candlelight. And we can’t help but love the artistry and passion behind this product. It’s made with great care. Get it here.