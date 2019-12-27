The Best Paddleboards for Yoga
Best Control
SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard
Reliable SUP Prop. This extra-wide, inflatable board has three fins, which allows it to be very maneuverable.
What We Liked:
If you’re hoping to find a paddleboard that will be easy to control, look no further than SereneLife’s paddleboard. The three fins underneath this board greatly increase maneuverability. And because it’s extra-wide, it may be easier for beginners to balance. This board comes in four different colors, along with an adjustable paddle, repair kit, storage bag, air pump and hose, and more. Get it here.
Best Deck Pad
Retrospec Weekender Yogi Extra Wide Paddleboard
Huge Deck Pad. With a large deck pad extending nearly the length of the board, this paddleboard will be easy to grip with bare toes.
What We Liked:
Large deck pads often make paddleboards easier for use during SUP yoga. This board is a perfect example and has a pad the extends almost the entire length of the board so you can move with ease. Designed specifically for SUP yoga use, this board is made of three durable layers designed to ensure a longlasting board. It comes with a collapsible aluminum paddle, repair kit, waterproof phone case, pump, and a storage bag. Get it today.
Best for Experienced Yogis
FunWater Inflatable Ultra-Light SUP
Lightweight Board. This paddleboard is very light and six inches thick, making it more difficult to balance and suitable for more experienced yogis.
What We Liked:
This board weighs less than 18 pounds, making it very light for a paddleboard. Combined with its six-inch thickness, this pick is a great option for experienced yogis looking for a more difficult workout. Designed with extra layers of PVC board, this choice from FunWater will hold up. It comes with an adjustable paddle, storage bag, pump, three fins, waterproof phone case, repair kit, and coil leash. Buy it here.