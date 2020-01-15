Popcorn is the most versatile snack on the planet; it can sweet or savory and served plain or with a variety of seasonings and toppings. Whether you prefer it drenched in butter, drizzled with chocolate, or left plain and unsalted—there are almost too many delicious ways to enjoy popcorn. To help you find your next go-to variety, we’ve pulled together a few of the best popcorn options out there. You’ll be able to find a great option among our picks below, whether you want popped or unpopped, a bulk supply or sensible portions, white kernels or a variety.

Most Convenient

Great Northern Popcorn Premium Popcorn Portion Packs

Easy Portion Packs. If you want all the flavor of movie theater-style popcorn with minimal hassle, it doesn’t get much easier than these Great Northern Popcorn Portion Packs.

What We Liked:

These Great Northern Popcorn packs come with everything you need to make delicious popcorn at home. The easy portion packs include pre-measured amounts of kernels, coconut oil, and butter-flavored salt, making them the most convenient unpopped popcorn on our list. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Bulk Supply

Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popcorn Kernels

Eight-Pound Tub. Available in a whopping eight-pound tub, this Orville Redenbacher's popcorn offers the largest supply of any of the options here, perfect for those who want to stock up.

What We Liked:

This eight-pound tub from Orville Redenbacher's is an ideal pick for those who like to pop their own popcorn and flavor it exactly as they like it. Orville Redenbackers popcorn is tender inside and crispy outside, these versatile kernels can be air popped, popped in the microwave or on the stovetop.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Old-Fashioned Style

Snappy White Popcorn 4 Pound Jar

Small Kernels. Coming in a four-pound jar, this Snappy White Popcorn uses small white kernels to create light popcorn with less hulls, meant for those who love old-fashioned popcorn that you pop at home.

What We Liked:

Family-grown in Iowa since 1940, Snappy White Popcorn prides itself on creating light, puffy popcorn that can be made however you prefer to make it, whether in an air popper, popcorn machine, or on the stove. These small kernels make a light and crispy popcorn that is perfect plain or with toppings. Get it here.

Best Variety

Amish Country Popcorn Gift Set

Three Types of Kernels. Coming in a three-bag set of purple, blue, and red kernels, this Amish Country Popcorn offers the widest variety of unpopped popcorn on our list, so it’s an ideal choice for those who want to experiment with different kernels.

What We Liked:

This popcorn from Amish Country Popcorn features a pretty presentation and includes an eBook with 15 recipes, so it makes for a great gift or a fun way to experiment with popcorn at home. With this set you can enjoy the different varieties of this high fiber, high protein snack. Get it here.

Best Pre-Popped Popcorn

Popcornopolis Popcorn 12 Cone Snack Pack

Grab and Go. As the only pre-popped popcorn on our list, this Popcornopolis popcorn features individually-wrapped cones of popcorn in four different flavors—perfect for easy snacks, gifts, or giveaways.

What We Liked:

If you prefer the convenience of pre-popped popcorn over popping your own kernels at home, this snack pack from Popcornopolis is an obvious choice. With flavors like caramel corn and cheddar cheese, these cones stand out as a great option for grab-and-go snacking. Get it today.