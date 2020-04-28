The Best Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser

There are all sorts of different teapots that you can get, and many types of tea cups and mugs as well. You might be trying to find a mug that is crafted from a particular material, for instance. Porcelain is an excellent choice, as it is easy to clean, resistant to chips and other damage, and it is built to last. It also adds a modern elegance to any kitchen or professional setting. You might also be looking for one that comes with an attached infuser. Tea infusers, like cups, saucers, and pots, come in many different styles. You’ll probably want one that is easy to clean and use and isn’t made with any harmful chemicals. You’re also going to want a mug-and-infuser set that won’t clash with the rest of your home décor. Take a look at our top selections.

Best Color Options

Sweese 201.101 Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid

Elegant Tea Mug and Infuser. This is a porcelain tea mug and infuser combo that comes in many colors, and it is dishwasher and microwave-safe.

What We Liked

This porcelain tea mug is by Sweese, and it comes with an infuser and lid. The handle is heat-insulated, so you should be able to pick it up without a potholder. The extra-fine hole infuser works well with loose teas, and it makes the brewing process simple and easy. The lid works as a trivet to hold the infuser, and it also works as a coaster. Both the mug and lid are made of chip-resistant porcelain, and the strainer is 18/8 stainless steel. It is safe to use in both the microwave and dishwasher. It also comes in several appealing colors, including mint green, steel blue, pink, and turquoise. Get it now.

Most Durable

DOWAN Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid

Nearly Unbreakable Tea Mug. This tea mug comes with an infuser, and it is made of the highest-quality break-proof porcelain.

What We Liked

DOWAN is known for making high-quality products, and this tea mug and infuser combination is no exception. The mug comes with a lid, and the infuser is made with extra-fine holes. It is perfect for holding any loose or flowering teas. The handle is heat-insulated, and there is an outer glossy finish to the mug that makes it gleam. It comes in colors such as Prussian blue, Turkish blue, red, and gray. The tea strainer is 18/8 stainless steel. The lid can be used as a tray for the infuser to protect your table or other furniture from any drips, and it is dishwasher and microwave-safe as well. Buy it here.

Most Unique Style

TEANAGOO M066-N Ceramic Tea-Mug with Infuser & Lid

Unique Tea Mug and Infuser. This ceramic tea mug comes with an infuser, and it has an unusual, quirky look that the off-beat tea drinker will appreciate.

What We Liked

This is a tea mug that comes with an extra-fine 0.3mm hole infuser. It can hold the finest loose tea leaves without letting any particles through. It holds a full 18 ounces, and it is highly portable, with an easy-grip, heat-resistant handle. The lid can work as a trivet to hold the steeper, and you can also use it as a coaster. It is dishwasher and microwave-safe. Both the lid and mug are made of high-quality porcelain that will not chip. This product is certified by the FDA to be free of both lead and cadmium. It also has some unique colors, such as plum green, mint green, navy green, and turquoise, so you can select the one that fits you best. Get it here.

Best Design

J-FAMILY Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid

Mug with Infuser and Spoon. This attractive porcelain tea mug comes not only with an infuser, but also a spoon, lid, and cap.

What We Liked

This is an entire five-piece tea set for one. It comes with a spoon, mug, lid, cap, and filter. The mug is top-grade porcelain, and you can use it for more than just tea. It can also hold milk, coffee, or cereal. The infuser is 18/8 stainless steel, while the spoon and the lid have a glossy, mirror finish. The wooden cap is made of natural beech. The infuser has extra-fine 0.03mm holes, so no particulate matter from your favorite loose-leaf tea will sneak in. Plus, the handle is heat-resistant, so you’ll never scald yourself even when it is fresh out of the microwave. It is also dishwasher safe, and it comes in attractive packaging suitable for a gift. Buy it now.