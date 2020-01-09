The Best Pour Over Coffee Makers
Easiest to Use
Coffee Gator Paperless Pour Over Coffee Maker
Simple Pouring. Featuring a convenient handle and a stainless steel mesh filter, this Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker makes it easy to prep and pour a tasty pour-over.
What We Liked:
Available in 10oz, 14oz, and 27oz sizes, the Coffee Gator pour oversimplifies the process of making your favorite pour-over. The built-in mesh filter eliminates the need for grabbing a new paper filter for every brew, while its attached handle makes pouring easier and less of a hassle. Buy it now.
Best Permanent Filter
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter
Large and Durable. Available in sizes up to 51oz, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is a great option for those who want a permanent filter coffee maker capable of making many cups of pour-over coffee.
What We Liked:
Featuring a stainless steel mesh filter, a durable glass carafe, and a range of large sizes, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is ideal for those who want to serve a crowd. The permanent filter minimizes waste, the removable cuff protects your hands and the carafe is dishwasher safe, making clean up simple. Buy it here.
Most Classic Design
Chemex Classic Series Pour-over Glass Coffeemaker
Elegant Look. This Chemex Pour Over boasts the elegant design that made the Chemex famous—it’s a design so classic that it was featured in James Bond’s breakfast in From Russia with Love, and is included in MoMA’s permanent collection.
What We Liked:
For coffee enthusiasts who want to enjoy a classic version of a delicious pour-over, this Chemex is the obvious choice. This pourover coffee maker uses natural paper filters and leftover coffee can be chilled in the carafe and reheated later to reduce waste. Buy it here.
Best Single-Serve
OXO BREW Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Dripper
Minimal Mess. Designed to brew coffee by resting directly on your mug, the OXO Brew Pour Over is a great option for those looking for a simple, single-serve solution with minimal fuss.
What We Liked:
By resting directly on a mug, this OXO Brew pour-over brews up a flavorful cup of coffee. This little coffee maker creates less mess than the other options here, making it an ideal pick for those who want a simple and affordable way to make a single cup of pour-over coffee. Buy it now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.