Pour over coffee seems to be all the rage lately, with many praising it as the ultimate way to brew exceptional coffee. At its heart, this trendy brewing technique is also one of the most basic: it involves simply pouring hot water over coffee grounds in a filter, though there are a few techniques to learn to perfect it. You can make pour over coffee at home or take it on trips, so you can enjoy your coffee anywhere. For those intrigued by the simplicity of pour-overs or already sold on the taste, we’ve pulled together four of the best pour over coffee makers. When trying to find the right one for you, make sure to consider what size you need, what design you prefer, and whether you want to use a permanent or paper filter.

Easiest to Use

Coffee Gator Paperless Pour Over Coffee Maker

Simple Pouring. Featuring a convenient handle and a stainless steel mesh filter, this Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker makes it easy to prep and pour a tasty pour-over.

What We Liked:

Available in 10oz, 14oz, and 27oz sizes, the Coffee Gator pour oversimplifies the process of making your favorite pour-over. The built-in mesh filter eliminates the need for grabbing a new paper filter for every brew, while its attached handle makes pouring easier and less of a hassle. Buy it now.

Best Permanent Filter

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter

Large and Durable. Available in sizes up to 51oz, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is a great option for those who want a permanent filter coffee maker capable of making many cups of pour-over coffee.

What We Liked:

Featuring a stainless steel mesh filter, a durable glass carafe, and a range of large sizes, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is ideal for those who want to serve a crowd. The permanent filter minimizes waste, the removable cuff protects your hands and the carafe is dishwasher safe, making clean up simple. Buy it here.

Most Classic Design

Chemex Classic Series Pour-over Glass Coffeemaker

Elegant Look. This Chemex Pour Over boasts the elegant design that made the Chemex famous—it’s a design so classic that it was featured in James Bond’s breakfast in From Russia with Love, and is included in MoMA’s permanent collection.

What We Liked:

For coffee enthusiasts who want to enjoy a classic version of a delicious pour-over, this Chemex is the obvious choice. This pourover coffee maker uses natural paper filters and leftover coffee can be chilled in the carafe and reheated later to reduce waste. Buy it here.

Best Single-Serve

OXO BREW Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Dripper

Minimal Mess. Designed to brew coffee by resting directly on your mug, the OXO Brew Pour Over is a great option for those looking for a simple, single-serve solution with minimal fuss.

What We Liked:

By resting directly on a mug, this OXO Brew pour-over brews up a flavorful cup of coffee. This little coffee maker creates less mess than the other options here, making it an ideal pick for those who want a simple and affordable way to make a single cup of pour-over coffee. Buy it now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.