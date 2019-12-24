The Best Probiotics for Kids

Convincing kids to take vitamins and supplements every day is a challenge. Even remembering to convince your kids to take their vitamins can be tough. Adding in a daily probiotic to your supplement regimen has great long-term benefits for the whole family. Gut health affects the whole body’s health, and taking probiotics can help with acute digestive problems like colic, constipation, and acid reflux. Research shows that probiotics can also help with secondary health issues, such as eczema, allergies, upper respiratory infections, and common colds. Kids who take probiotics are less likely to miss school due to illness. Always consult a pediatrician to make sure probiotics are right for your child. Here are our top picks for the best children’s probiotics available. Consider the form (chewable, liquid, gummy), dosage size, and probiotic strains in each supplement when deciding if it’s right for your family.

Best for the Whole Family

Organic Liquid Probiotics by MaryRuth’s

Buy One Probiotic for the Whole Family. This vegan & gluten-free liquid probiotic contains 12 live strains of flora with an acidophilus probiotic. The probiotics are never heat treated and come in a four-ounce bottle with a water base. Each bottle contains 40 easy-to-take, liquid servings; just add them to juice or water.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

Instead of buying a separate probiotic supplement for kids, everyone in the family will have an easy time taking this liquid, raw probiotic. The flora strains are sourced from organic non-GMO grasses. Get it here.

Easiest to Take

Feel Great 365 Organic Kids Probiotic Pectin Gummies

Kids Will Ask For It. Each organic gummy contains 2.5 billion CFU of DE111 probiotics, considered the safest probiotic by over 30 studies. The third-party tested, pectin-based gummies are strawberry flavored for easy administering to kids, and each bottle contains 30 servings.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

You don’t have to struggle to get your kids to take their supplements when they’re in the form of tasty & cute gummies. Vitamin routine is a lot easier when kids ask for their daily treat. Plus, they’re gluten-free, non-GMO, and made in the USA. Get it here.

Most Effective Time Release

Pro-Kids Children’s Probiotic

Patented Delivery Method. Pro-Kids tablets are tiny time-release capsules that come in two flavors. Each bottle contains 60 servings of a proprietary blend of four probiotic strains, and every chewable tablet contains 3 billion CFU of the blend.

What We Liked:

The patented delivery method ensures that organisms bypass destructive stomach acids and land in the digestive tract alive. They’re most effective when swallowed whole, but they taste great and younger kids can chew them. Get it here.

#1 Pediatrician Recommended

Culturelle Kids Packets Daily Probiotic Supplement

Mix with Any Food or Drink. Each packet contains 5 billion CFU of the probiotic strain Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, proven to reduce stomach troubles, including occasional digestive upset by doubling the daily dose. Every box contains 30 servings that can be mixed with any cool food or drink.

What We Liked:

The easy-to-dispense packets make it simple to know when it’s time to reorder, and the powder dissolves easily in whatever treat kids feel like eating or drinking in the morning. When stomach problems arise, just double the dose to relieve symptoms. Buy it today.

Best Value

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Organic Kids

Three Chewable Flavors of Probiotic plus Vitamins. Each bottle contains 30 servings, and every chewable tablet has 5 billion CFU of 14 strains of probiotics, plus Vitamin C and D, so no need for kids to take additional supplements.

What We Liked:

These probiotics don’t require refrigeration and come in three flavors to keep picky kids excited about taking them. Plus, the added vitamins provide additional immune system support. Buy it now.