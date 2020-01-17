The Best Reusable Cloths

Reusable cloths offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to paper towels, napkins, and cleaning wipes, providing a great way to make cleaning routines a little more sustainable. But, making the switch to reusable cloths and really kicking that paper towel habit goodbye for good requires finding an alternative you actually like, one that really works for you. So, we’ve gathered a few of the best options out there for reusable cloths, suiting a variety of needs, preferences, and budgets. When choosing the right ones for you, consider what you intend to use the cloths for, how many times they can be reused, and how many come in a pack. Read on to discover our top picks for reusable cloths.

Best Microfiber Cloths

VibraWipe Microfiber Cloths

Gentle and Absorbent. These VibraWipe cloths aim to solve one of the common frustrations of microfiber cloths—unraveling—by featuring rounded corners and added stitching.

What We Liked:

With each square cloth measuring about 14 by 14 inches, these VibraWipe cloths stand out as a thoughtfully-designed and absorbent microfiber option bringing added durability with rounded corners. Buy it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Affordable

Skoy Eco-Friendly Cleaning Cloth

Small but Mighty. Coming in a four-pack of reusable cloths that measure seven by eight inches, Skoy cleaning cloths are a durable and dependable choice.

What We Liked:

Boasting the ability to replace up to 15 rolls of paper towels with just one cloth, Skoy cloths are a great option for those who want to try out a reusable cloth at a very budget-friendly price. These reusable cloths take the spot of the most affordable option on our list. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Variety for Easy Organization

Swedish Wholesale Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths

Color Coded Cleaning. Coming in a 10-pack with five different colors, these Swedish Wholesale cloths offer a wide variety of colors in a single pack—perfect for those ultra-organized cleaners who like to color code their cloths for different uses.

What We Liked:

If you like to mark yellow cloths for kitchen use, purple for bathrooms, and green for furniture surfaces, you’ll appreciate the five different colors included in this Swedish Wholesale pack, making it easier to stay organized. Get them here.

Best for Cars

Zeppoli Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Set

Designed for Automotive Use. Designed to be delicate enough to safely use on cars without leaving scratches behind, Zeppoli cloths are a great option for those looking for a versatile cloth that can hold its own in the kitchen and on a car.

What We Liked:

With cloths measuring 12 by 16 inches, these Zeppoli reusable cloths are large enough to tackle big projects, while still being gentle enough to use on your most delicate surfaces. Buy it today.

Best Bulk Supply

Clorox Handi Wipes Multi-use Reusable Cloths

Switching Made Easy. With 72 reusable cloths in a single pack, Clorox Handi Wipes are a well-trusted reusable cloth option that’s ideal for those who want to buy in bulk.

What We Liked:

Trusted as a reusable cloth for decades, these Clorox Handi Wipes are just as convenient and easy to use as paper towels, but they can be reused up to 20 times. This makes for an easy transition from traditional paper towels to a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Coming in a long-lasting supply, these reusable cloths make up the largest bulk pack featured on our list. Buy it today.