The Best Scarves for Girls
Best Classic Style
Soophen Pashmina Scarf
Simple and Classic Look. Boasting a pashmina design in a range of solid colors, the Soophen Pashmina Scarf stands out as a classic choice that can go with almost any outfit.
What We Liked:
Stretching about 71 inches by 28 inches, this Soophen Pashmina Scarf can be worn in a variety of ways—offering a classically simple addition to casual or dressy outfits. Get them here.
Best Plaid Style
Wander Agio Kids Scarf
Plaid in Many Colors. Available in 12 different color combinations, the Wander Agio Kids Scarf is ideal for those who want added warmth in a plaid style.
What We Liked:
Suitable for kids but large enough to fit some adults, the Wander Agio Kids Scarf is a plaid-lover’s dream, with a range of plaid patterns in color combinations like red and black, black and white, and pink and green. Buy it here.
Best Infinity Scarf
Alepo Infinity Scarf
Scarf with Hidden Pocket. Those who prefer the ease of an infinity scarf should check out this infinity scarf from Alepo, which brings convenience to a new level by featuring a hidden zippered pocket.
What We Liked:
Available in a variety of colors and designs, this Alepo infinity scarf features a unique hidden zipper pocket that can fit small items, like keys, ID, and phone. Style plus convenience? That’s a win-win in our book. Buy it now.
Most Affordable
EVRFELAN Infinity Scarf
Fleece-Lined Warmth. Boasting soft fleece lining and a knitted design, the EVRFELAN Infinity Scarf brings cozy comfort with a cute infinity loop.
What We Liked:
Available in five solid colors that feature a thick knitted design, this EVRFELAN Infinity Scarf offers stylish warmth at a very reasonable price, taking the spot as the most affordable scarf on our list. Buy it today.
Best Blanket Style
Jastore Kids Girls Boys Stylish Grid Warm Blanket Scarf Gorgeous Wrap Shawl
Trendy and Versatile. Measuring 39 by 39 inches, the Jastore scarf lets young fashionistas enjoy the stylish versatility of a blanket scarf, which they can wear as a shawl, wrap, oversized kerchief, and more.
What We Liked:
Coming in a range of cute colors and plaid patterns, this Jastore scarf boasts an oversized design perfect for kids who want to make a statement with a trendy and recognizable accessory, the blanket scarf. Get it here.