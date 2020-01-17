The Best Scarves for Girls

Scarves are a great way to add a touch of style and warmth to any outfit. Even for the young fashionista, there are a lot of options to choose from: trendy blanket scarves, simple shawls, cozy infinity scarves, and everything in between. So, we’ve pulled together five great scarves for girls to help young readers narrow it down. Whatever you’re looking for in terms of style, color, design, and price, you should be able to find a stellar scarf among our picks below.

Best Classic Style

Soophen Pashmina Scarf

Simple and Classic Look. Boasting a pashmina design in a range of solid colors, the Soophen Pashmina Scarf stands out as a classic choice that can go with almost any outfit.

What We Liked:

Stretching about 71 inches by 28 inches, this Soophen Pashmina Scarf can be worn in a variety of ways—offering a classically simple addition to casual or dressy outfits. Get them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Plaid Style

Wander Agio Kids Scarf

Plaid in Many Colors. Available in 12 different color combinations, the Wander Agio Kids Scarf is ideal for those who want added warmth in a plaid style.

What We Liked:

Suitable for kids but large enough to fit some adults, the Wander Agio Kids Scarf is a plaid-lover’s dream, with a range of plaid patterns in color combinations like red and black, black and white, and pink and green. Buy it here.

Best Infinity Scarf

Alepo Infinity Scarf

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Scarf with Hidden Pocket. Those who prefer the ease of an infinity scarf should check out this infinity scarf from Alepo, which brings convenience to a new level by featuring a hidden zippered pocket.

What We Liked:

Available in a variety of colors and designs, this Alepo infinity scarf features a unique hidden zipper pocket that can fit small items, like keys, ID, and phone. Style plus convenience? That’s a win-win in our book. Buy it now.

Most Affordable

EVRFELAN Infinity Scarf

Fleece-Lined Warmth. Boasting soft fleece lining and a knitted design, the EVRFELAN Infinity Scarf brings cozy comfort with a cute infinity loop.

What We Liked:

Available in five solid colors that feature a thick knitted design, this EVRFELAN Infinity Scarf offers stylish warmth at a very reasonable price, taking the spot as the most affordable scarf on our list. Buy it today.

Best Blanket Style

Jastore Kids Girls Boys Stylish Grid Warm Blanket Scarf Gorgeous Wrap Shawl

Trendy and Versatile. Measuring 39 by 39 inches, the Jastore scarf lets young fashionistas enjoy the stylish versatility of a blanket scarf, which they can wear as a shawl, wrap, oversized kerchief, and more.

What We Liked:

Coming in a range of cute colors and plaid patterns, this Jastore scarf boasts an oversized design perfect for kids who want to make a statement with a trendy and recognizable accessory, the blanket scarf. Get it here.